The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 18, 2018 | Last Update : 10:04 PM IST

India, All India

Dead bodies floating, scores rescued as rains continue to haunt Kerala

PTI
Published : Aug 18, 2018, 8:48 pm IST
Updated : Aug 18, 2018, 8:48 pm IST

Packed houseboats and rafts moving through inundated roads could be seen in all the flood-hit regions of the state.

Rescue operations being carried out at flood-affected regions in Kochi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Rescue operations being carried out at flood-affected regions in Kochi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Thousands of people stranded in isolated buildings and rooftops in flood-hit Kerala were rescued today, even as rains and fresh landslides were reported in some places as the death toll stayed at 324 in the second spell of monsoon fury since August 8.

A large number of people, including senior citizens, women and children were airlifted from isolated buildings, while many others were evacuated in army boats, large fishing vessels and makeshift yachts, official sources said. 

Packed houseboats and rafts moving through inundated roads could be seen in all the flood-hit regions of the state. However, people in worst-hit places like Pathanamthitta and Chengannur said that hundreds were yet to be evacuated. 

In many places, the local people were at the forefront of the evacuation along with defence and NDRF personnel. 

Lack of information about the isolated areas and houses, where a large number of people are believed to be stuck, is a worrying factor for rescuers, official sources said. 

A bed-ridden patient being rescued from a flood affected region following heavy rain in Aluva. (Photo: PTI)A bed-ridden patient being rescued from a flood affected region following heavy rain in Aluva. (Photo: PTI)

 

Over 54,000 people were rescued in Ernakulam district, mainly in Paravur and Aluva taluks which had witnessed heavy rains and severe water logging in the past two days. 

Over 600 students, who were stranded in a building at the campus of Sree Sankaracharya University at Kalady near Kochi, since the past two days, were rescued today, they said. 

According to Navy sources, two sets of siblings from Kalady were rescued and brought to the naval base in Kochi and are waiting to join their parents. 

Local leaders said thousands of people are stuck in Paravur region of Ernakulam district. With several people yet to be rescued, authorities today issued orders to release private boats and school buses for rescue operations. 

Fishing boats are already being used for the mission. The plantation town of Nelliyampathy in the battered Palakkad district is fully cut off as a bridge was washed away and massive boulders fell on the main road in incessant rains and landslides. 

Huge granite blocks, which had fallen from atop mountains, could be seen perched precariously amidst gushing flood waters. Youngsters could be seen helping women and the elderly cross the waters by lifting them. 

Fresh landslides were also reported in high range Idukki. 

Dead bodies were seen floating in several places, including Pandanad, Aranmula and Nenmara, where a massive landslide was reported two days ago. 

Those returning home from relief camps were in for a shock, seeing muddy interiors of their homes, floating furniture, damaged books and reptiles and snails crawling inside. 

Vehicles submerged at a flood-affected region, in Kalamaseri near Kochi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)Vehicles submerged at a flood-affected region, in Kalamaseri near Kochi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

District authorities have asked people living downstream of Kakki dam in Pathanamthitta to be vigilant as three of its four shutters were lifted up to 75 cm-90 cm. 

The weatherman has predicted heavy rains in various places of Kerala till August 20. Idukki district received the maximum rainfall today with Munnar and Peermade towns recording 11 cm and 10 cms respectively, they said. 

According to authorities, since August 8, 324 people have lost their lives when the south west monsoon hit the state. Over 3.53 lakh people are in 3,026 relief camps across the state after the rains savaged Kerala.

Agriculture crops in over 40,000 hectares have been destroyed, they said. Over 1,000 houses are fully destroyed and 26,000 partially. 

Officials said 134 bridges and 16,000 km of Public Works Department roads and 82,000 kms of local roads were completely destroyed, causing a total loss of Rs 21,000 crore. 

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted aerial survey on Saturday and announced Rs 500 crore as immediate aid for Kerala, in addition to the 100 crore announced earlier.

The PM has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh per person to the next kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured, from Prime Minister's  National Relief Funds (PMNRF).

Tags: kerala floods, kerala rains
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

MOST POPULAR

1

Picostone Basic: The startup IoT for every home

2

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review: An ideal home/office printer

3

Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan opens in Turkey

4

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth mourn former PM Atal Bihari’s demise

5

Sushmita Sen creates awareness about body contouring in India

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham