The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Aug 18, 2018 | Last Update : 07:03 PM IST

India, All India

All AAP ministers will donate one month salary for flood-hit Kerala: Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
Published : Aug 18, 2018, 4:07 pm IST
Updated : Aug 18, 2018, 4:33 pm IST

Kejriwal appealed to the public to make donations to the crisis-hit state.

 He had earlier announced that the Delhi government would be making a contribution of Rs 10 cr. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: All AAP MPs, MLAs and ministers will donate one-month salary for the relief work in flood-ravaged Kerala, where 324 people have died.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced Rs 10 crore relief for the state from the government. 
In a tweet, Kejriwal on Saturday said, "All AAP MLAs, MPs and ministers (are) donating one month salary for Kerala."

Kejriwal appealed to the public to make donations to the crisis-hit state. 

The Delhi chief minister also spoke to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan. 

"Spoke to Kerala CM. Del govt is making a contribution of Rs 10 cr. I sincerely appeal to everyone to donate generously for our brothers and sisters in Kerala (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted on Friday.

This is the deadliest deluge in Kerala in close to a century, which has claimed 194 lives since August 8. Further, a body blow has been dealt to the scenic state, with its infrastructure, standing crops and tourism facilities severely hit. Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps. 

Tags: arvind kejriwal, kerala floods, kerala relief funds, pinarayi vijayan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

