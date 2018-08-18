The Asian Age | News

324 die in Kerala: PM surveys flooded areas, announces Rs 2L for kin of dead

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 18, 2018, 11:27 am IST
Updated : Aug 18, 2018, 12:50 pm IST

The state is witnessing one of the harshest monsoons with over 2 lakh people being displaced since August 8.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday conducted aerial survey of flood-hit Kerala where 324 people have died in last nine days. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday conducted aerial survey of flood-hit Kerala where 324 people have died in last nine days. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday conducted aerial survey of flood-hit Kerala where 324 people have died in last nine days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Rs 500 crore as immediate aid for Kerala, in addition to the 100 crore announced earlier. The PM has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh per person to the next kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured, from Prime Minister's  National Relief Funds (PMNRF).

According to reports, the aerial survey was cancelled on Saturday morning due to bad weather.

Kerala is witnessing one of the most savage monsoon in over a century.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister K J Alphons and other officials on Saturday morning.

The Prime Minister arrived at Kerala on Friday evening.

The state is witnessing one of the harshest monsoons with over 2 lakh people being displaced since August 8.

Till now, 42 Navy, 16 Army, 28 Coast Guard and 39 National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams were engaged in rescue operations. Another 14 NDRF teams are expected to reach shortly.

Last Sunday, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had undertaken and aerial survey of the flood-ravaged state and the centre had extended a Rs 100 crore package.

Thousands of people are still perched on trees and rooftops, waiting to be rescued.

Here are the LIVE updates from Kerala:

11:19 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced Rs 500 crore as immediate aid for Kerala, in addition to the 100 crore announced earlier.

10:59 am: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister K J Alphons, Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam also undertake aerial survey along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(Photo: Twitter | ANI)(Photo: Twitter | ANI)

10:58 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts an aerial survey of flood affected areas.

PM Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh per person to the next kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured, from Prime Minister's National Relief Funds (PMNRF).

10:40 am: The State Bank of India (SBI) has donated Rs 2 crore to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) and announced waiver of fees and charges on services offered by the bank in Kerala.

10:01 am: State highway to Idukki city from Kumily is blocked due to landslide, clearance operation underway.

(Photo: Twitter | ANI)(Photo: Twitter | ANI)

09:49 am: In video: Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel distribute relief materials to stranded people in flood affected Palakkad's Mangalam Dam village.

09:35 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing a meeting in Kochi with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister KJ Alphons and other officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewing the flood situation in Kerala at a high-level meeting. (Photo: Twitter | @PMOIndia)

09:25 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aerial survey of flood affected Kochi called-off due to bad weather: reports.

08:49 am: United Arab Emirates (UAE) to form a committee to help flood-hit areas of Kerala. President of UAE Sheikh Khalifa has instructed formation of a national emergency committee to provide assistance to the people affected in Kerala.

08:19 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Kochi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Kochi, where he will take stock of flood situation. (Photo: Twitter | @PMOIndia)

07:45 am: Here's how you can donate to the Kerala Chief Minister Distress relief fund. Details below:

NO: 67319948232

Bank: State Bank of India   

IFSC : SBIN0070028

SWIFT CODE : SBININBBT08

The chief minister's office has also released helpline numbers.

 

07:43 am: In video: Navy delivers relief material to stranded people in flooded areas of Kochi.

07:30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from Thiruvananthapuram for an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Kochi.

07:25 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his way to Kochi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from Thiruvananthapuram for an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Kochi. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

07:00 am: Telecom operators had announced free calls and data, extension in bill payment due dates and other relief measures for subscribers in Kerala. "To help you stay in touch with your loved ones and remain connected, we are extending a complimentary 7 days unlimited voice & data pack to you," Jio said in a message sent to customers.

With the murderous monsoon claiming 106 lives on a single day on Thursday, the state plunged deeper into misery today with hospitals facing a shortage of oxygen and fuel stations running dry, officials said.

The deadliest deluge in close to a century has dealt a body blow to the scenic state, wrecking its tourism industry, destroying standing crops in thousands of hectares and inflicting huge damage to infrastructure.

Tags: kerala floods, narendra modi, pinarayi vijayan
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

