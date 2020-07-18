Saturday, Jul 18, 2020 | Last Update : 12:08 PM IST

  India   All India  18 Jul 2020  Three members of a Poonch family killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along LOC
India, All India

Three members of a Poonch family killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along LOC

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jul 18, 2020, 11:42 am IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2020, 11:42 am IST

One person who was injured has been hospitalized.

In Islamabad, Pakistan blamed India for the violation.
 In Islamabad, Pakistan blamed India for the violation.

SRINAGAR: Three members of a family were killed in Pakistani artillery shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday night.

The J-K police and Indian Army officials said that during a ceasefire violation a mortar shell fired from across the de facto border hit the house of one Mohammad Rafiq in Karmara village of Poonch, killing the  58-year-old owner , his wife Rafia Bi (50) and son Irfan (15) on the spot. One person who was injured has been hospitalized, they said.

The officials said the shelling started at 9.20 pm and that the Indian troops gave a "strong and befitting reply to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops".

In Islamabad, the Pakistani officials said "Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rakhchikri and Baroh sectors along the LoC, targeting civilian population. Two women, residents of Kirni and Gahi village were injured. There have been 1,697 ceasefire violations by Indian troops in 2020 to date".

Tags: ceasefire violation by pakistan, line of control, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

