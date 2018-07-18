The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 18, 2018 | Last Update : 04:07 PM IST

India, All India

Who says we don’t have numbers for no-trust motion, asks confident Sonia

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 18, 2018, 3:05 pm IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2018, 3:39 pm IST

The motion will be debated in Lok Sabha on Friday.

When asked about the no-confidence motion brought by her party among others, Sonia Gandhi retorted: 'Who says we don’t have the numbers?' (Photo: File/PTI)
  When asked about the no-confidence motion brought by her party among others, Sonia Gandhi retorted: 'Who says we don’t have the numbers?' (Photo: File/PTI)

Mumbai: With 273 Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, the ruling BJP is expected to blithely ride over the Opposition’s challenge of a no-trust motion tabled on Wednesday.

But UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi would like to think otherwise. When asked about the no-confidence motion brought by her party among others, she retorted: “Who says we don’t have the numbers?”

Well, the numbers, or their claim, will be evident on Friday when the Lok Sabha debates the motion between 11 am and 6 pm.

Read: Lok Sabha Speaker admits Oppn's no-confidence motion, discussion Friday

The Opposition cornered the government in Lok Sabha on Wednesday – the first day of the Monsoon Session – over several issues. The TDP shouted down its former ally BJP over the special status to Andhra Pradesh, the denial of which had prompted their departure from the central government in March this year.

Other parties pointed out the recent spate of mob violence, lynching and rapes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had tweeted in the morning hoping for a productive session, was present in Parliament on Wednesday.

Tags: sonia gandhi, monsoon session, no trust motion, congress, pm modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Kartik Aaryan signs another after Luka Chuppi, to star in Kannada-Telugu film remake

2

Open-air jail cafe, run by prisoners, big hit among tourists in Shimla

3

Katrina birthday: Deepika shocks with message, Alia proves all is well again

4

Rescued Thai boys may have 'cave disease'; here’s everything you need to know

5

First time in 80 years, Dalit groom takes out his baarat in UP's Kasganj

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Veteran actress Ritu Bhaduri was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday after her death earlier in the day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Rita Bhaduri: Celebrities pay last respects to veteran actress at funeral

Kamal Haasan was the guest on Salman Khan’s TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ along with stars from TV and music fraternity. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

2 superstars in 1 frame: Salman hosts Kamal; TV, music stars also present

Celebrity mothers spent time with their daughters abroad, while an expectant one revealed her excitement on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Aishwarya-Aaradhya, Gauri-Suhana chill French way; Mira's cute expectant phase

The Kapoor family, Varun Dhawan, a filmmaker couple, a producer, a designer made 'Dhadak' screening truly special.

Dhadak screening: Varun flies back, Janhvi, Ishaan get goofy, Suhana skips

For the third day running, a screening of ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai for Bollywood celebrities on Friday, (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Diljit's Soorma hits theatres, Bollywood stars get special show

Bollywood celebrities attended a screening of the film ‘Soorma’ held in Mumbai on Thursday evening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Diljit, Chitrangda, Angad-Neha, others watch Soorma pre-'Now Showing'

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham