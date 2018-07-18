Who says we don’t have numbers for no-trust motion, asks confident Sonia

The motion will be debated in Lok Sabha on Friday.

When asked about the no-confidence motion brought by her party among others, Sonia Gandhi retorted: 'Who says we don’t have the numbers?' (Photo: File/PTI)

Mumbai: With 273 Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, the ruling BJP is expected to blithely ride over the Opposition’s challenge of a no-trust motion tabled on Wednesday.

But UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi would like to think otherwise. When asked about the no-confidence motion brought by her party among others, she retorted: “Who says we don’t have the numbers?”

Well, the numbers, or their claim, will be evident on Friday when the Lok Sabha debates the motion between 11 am and 6 pm.

The Opposition cornered the government in Lok Sabha on Wednesday – the first day of the Monsoon Session – over several issues. The TDP shouted down its former ally BJP over the special status to Andhra Pradesh, the denial of which had prompted their departure from the central government in March this year.

Other parties pointed out the recent spate of mob violence, lynching and rapes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had tweeted in the morning hoping for a productive session, was present in Parliament on Wednesday.