Who am I?: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘pop quiz’ slams BJP on Swami Agnivesh attack

79-year-old activist Swami Agnivesh was allegedly thrashed by BJP youth workers in Jharkhand for his 'anti-Hindu' stance.

Mumbai: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today slammed the ruling BJP over an attack on activist Swami Agnivesh on Tuesday by posting a “pop quiz” on Twitter. 79-year-old activist Swami Agnivesh was allegedly thrashed by BJP youth workers in Jharkhand for his “anti-Hindu” stance.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi posted a quiz and attached a news report of the assault.

Pop Quiz



I bow to the most powerful in the line. A person's strength & power are all that are important to me.



I use hatred & fear to maintain the hierarchy of power. I seek out the weakest & crush them.



I rank all living beings based on their usefulness to me.



Who am I? pic.twitter.com/y7jw49Hei7 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 18, 2018

Within moments, the tweet got hundreds of responses and over 5,000 likes.

Meanwhile, his critics turned around the quiz to criticise him and his party.

On Tuesday, the Congress chief responded to the ‘Muslim party’ row and said that his party stands with the persecuted and the "last person in the line" and seeks to erase "hatred and fear".

Social activist Swami Agnivesh attacked by the mob as soon as he came out of his hotel. The alleged BJP workers were chanting “Jai Sri Ram” and “Agnivesh go back” as they dragged him and assaulted him on the road.

Speaking to reporters, Swami Agnivesh said, “It was a murderous attack but I survived. I still don’t know why they attacked me.”

However, the Jharkhand BJP has distanced itself from the incident and condemned the attack. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has also ordered an investigation into the matter.