

Not withdrawing any statements, those who attacked my office should apologise: Tharoor

Asked about claims that he was trying to break the country with his remarks, Tharoor told reporters outside Parliament that it was not so.

Tharoor had also said the BJP would rewrite the Constitution if it came back to power, prompting the ruling party to describe his comments as an 'attack on Indian democracy and Hindus'. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who courted controversy with his remark that the BJP will pave the way for a "Hindu Pakistan" if voted to power again, on Wednesday said he will not withdraw any of his statements and demanded an apology from those who attacked his office in Kerala.

Tharoor had also said the BJP would rewrite the Constitution if it came back to power, prompting the ruling party to describe his comments as an "attack on Indian democracy and Hindus".

Asked about claims that he was trying to break the country with his remarks, Tharoor told reporters outside Parliament that it was not so. "If you make India for one religion, that can probably break the country. When everyone will be able to live together, how will that break the country," he said. "Those who attacked my office should apologise. I am not withdrawing anything," he added when asked to comment on demands that he should apologise.

Five activists of the BJP's youth wing were arrested on Tuesday for defacing his office in Thiruvananthapuram.

