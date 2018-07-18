The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jul 18, 2018

India, All India

MiG-21 fighter jet crashes in Himachal's Kangra, pilot dead

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 18, 2018, 2:08 pm IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2018, 3:21 pm IST

The aircraft had taken off from Punjab's Pathankot and crashed in Kangra on Wednesday.

Rescue teams are on their way and further details are awaited. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
  Rescue teams are on their way and further details are awaited. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Kangra: A MiG 21 fighter jet that took off from Punjab's Pathankot crashed in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. 

The pilot has died in the crash, news agency ANI reported.

Two IAF helicopters have landed at the crash site with Air Force personnel who are conducting preliminary investigations.

"The MiG-21 took off from Punjab's Pathankot and later lost contact with its system. Police present on the spot. The fire has been doused but debris is scattered everywhere," Santosh Patial, Kangra SP, told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)

