The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 18, 2018 | Last Update : 08:48 AM IST

India, All India

Illegal adoptions: Mother Teresa centres face scan

PTI
Published : Jul 18, 2018, 6:41 am IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2018, 6:41 am IST

Gandhi had said the government would have to derecognise the organisation if it continued to defy the revised guidelines.

Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union women and child development minister Maneka Gandhi has ordered all the states to get the child-care homes (Nirmal Hridays) run by the Mother Teresa-founded Missionaries of Charity (MoC) inspected immediately, after cases of alleged illegal adoptions carried out by the homes came to light recently.

Ms Gandhi also directed the states to ensure that all the child-care institutions (CCIs) were registered and linked to the country’s apex adoption body within a month.

According to the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, registration of CCIs and their linking with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) is mandatory, but some orphanages have challenged the validity of the clause, an official in the women and child development ministry said.

Taking cognisance of the cases of alleged illegal adoptions carried out by the MoC in Jharkhand, Ms Gandhi has said she has ordered all the states to get the child-care homes run by the organisation inspected immediately. A shelter home run by the MoC in Ranchi has allegedly been involved in “selling” three children and “giving away” another one.

When contacted by PTI, the MoC denied the allegations and said they were ready for any kind of inspection.

In 2015, an ideological row between the ministry and the MoC surfaced over issues like MoCs’ denial to give children to separated or divorced parents. Secondly, there was also a conflict over MoCs not allowing adoption by single parents.

Ms Gandhi had said the government would have to derecognise the organisation if it continued to defy the revised guidelines.

“They have cited ideological issues with our adoption  guidelines related to giving a child up for adoption to single, unwed mothers. They have their own agenda and now when they have to come under a unified secular agenda, they are refusing it,” the minister had said in a statement in 2015.

Following the ideological row, the Missionaries of Charity has decided to stop putting children up for adoption.

Tags: missionaries of charity, maneka gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Open-air jail cafe, run by prisoners, big hit among tourists in Shimla

2

Katrina birthday: Deepika shocks with message, Alia proves all is well again

3

Rescued Thai boys may have 'cave disease'; here’s everything you need to know

4

First time in 80 years, Dalit groom takes out his baarat in UP's Kasganj

5

Woman planned to split lottery win with nephew, until she won

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham