Thursday, Jun 18, 2020 | Last Update : 08:37 PM IST

86th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

368,705

1,441

Recovered

194,851

413

Deaths

12,275

13

Maharashtra116752591665651 Tamil Nadu5019327624576 Delhi47102276241904 Gujarat25148174381561 Uttar Pradesh151819239465 Rajasthan1354210467313 West Bengal123006532506 Madhya Pradesh112448388482 Haryana88323952130 Karnataka77344804102 Andhra Pradesh7071351390 Bihar6810457139 Telangana56753071192 Jammu and Kashmir5298278163 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya43321
  India   All India  18 Jun 2020  VHP to hold nationwide door-to-door campaign urging Indians to boycott Chinese goods
India, All India

VHP to hold nationwide door-to-door campaign urging Indians to boycott Chinese goods

PTI
Published : Jun 18, 2020, 6:36 pm IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2020, 6:36 pm IST

VHP general secretary Milind Parande said the whole country is stunned over the fatal attack by China on its soldiers.

Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday said it will conduct a door-to-door campaign across the country appealing to people to boycott Chinese goods and mobil e phones to break the backbone of the country.

In a statement, VHP general secretary Milind Parande said the whole country is stunned over the fatal attack by China on its soldiers and it was high time that the neighbouring country was taught a lesson.

 

"I appeal to the people of Bharat for a total boycott of Chinese goods and mobile applications so that the Dragon's backbone is entirely broken and it is made spineless," Parande said.

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the organisation, along with its youth wing Bajrang Dal, will conduct a door-to-door campaign in the country asking people to boycott Chinese goods and mobile applications.

Expressing faith in the BJP-led government, VHP leaders said the leadership at the Centre and the country's brave soldiers are capable enough to tackle any crisis on the border.

Tags: vhp, vishwa hindu parishad, bajrang dal, ladakh standoff

Latest From India

File image of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Mamata likely to attend all-party meeting on Ladakh standoff tomorrow

In the days before roads like these were built on the frontier with China, munitions used to be transported by mule trains. (PTI)

On the Uttarakhand border, villagers reminisce about mules transporting guns

Representational image.

India wins non-permanent UNSC seat after member states overwhelmingly back bid

The Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court dismisses plea directing Centre to approach ICJ against China

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

2

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

3

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

4

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

5

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham