  India   All India  18 Jun 2020  SC stays Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha over pandemic
India, All India

SC stays Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha over pandemic

PTI
Published : Jun 18, 2020, 1:44 pm IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2020, 1:46 pm IST

Such a huge gathering can't take place during the pandemic, said the Chief Justice of Apex Court

In the Rath Yatra, three chariots for the deities- Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannatha and Devi Subhadra are constructed every year. (ANI file photo)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday stayed this year's historic Puri Rath Yatra starting from June 23 and related activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices Dineesh Maheshwari and A S Bopanna said that in the interest of public health and safety of citizens, this year's Rath Yatra at Puri in Odisha can't be allowed.

 

The Chief Justice said that Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow this year's Rath Yatra to go on, as such a huge gathering can't take place during the pandemic.

The bench also told Odisha government not to allow the yatra or pilgrimage procession and related activities anywhere in the state to avoid spread of coronavirus.

The top court's order came on a PIL filed by Odisha based NGO seeking cancellation or postponement of this year's Rath Yatra, which continues for 10 to 12 days and is attended by millions of devotees from across the world.

Tags: jagannath rath yatra, rath yatra festival, supreme court of india
Location: India, Odisha, Puri

