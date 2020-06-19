Friday, Jun 19, 2020 | Last Update : 12:54 AM IST

86th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

368,705

1,441

Recovered

194,851

413

Deaths

12,275

13

Maharashtra116752591665651 Tamil Nadu5019327624576 Delhi47102276241904 Gujarat25148174381561 Uttar Pradesh151819239465 Rajasthan1354210467313 West Bengal123006532506 Madhya Pradesh112448388482 Haryana88323952130 Karnataka77344804102 Andhra Pradesh7071351390 Bihar6810457139 Telangana56753071192 Jammu and Kashmir5298278163 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya43321
  India   All India  18 Jun 2020  Ramdas Athawale says all restaurants selling Chinese food should shut down
India, All India

Ramdas Athawale says all restaurants selling Chinese food should shut down

THE ASIAN AGE | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : Jun 18, 2020, 11:46 pm IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2020, 11:46 pm IST

Athawale's statement invited massive trolling on social media.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale.
 Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale.

New Delhi: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday joined the chorus to boycott Chinese products in India. In the zeal to give a boycott call against Chinese products, he called for shutting down of restaurants and hotels that sell Chinese food but his statement invited massive trolling on social media.

"China is a country that betrays. India should boycott all products that are made in China. Chinese food and all restaurants and hotels that sell Chinese food in India should be closed down," Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, said in the context of clashes between Indian and Chinese security forces in Galwan Valley.

 

The minister, who was recently seen with the Chinese Counsel General in Mumbai Tang Guacai shouting "Go Corona Go," possibly did not realise that the so called `Chinese’ food in India is largely Tibetan food introduced to Indian taste buds by the lakhs of refugees living here. Tibet is now part of China after the latter occupied it in 1950.

`Chinese’ cuisine in India includes “momos” or dimsums, Thukpas, and noodles. Momos are also a common dish in Bhutan and Nepal. However, Indians have invented their own variety of `Chinese’ and heavily modified it to suit their palate. Chicken Tikka noodles and Gobi Manchurian are just a few examples.

'Chinese' food is also part of the staple diet of the people in Ladakh, North East and places like Darjeeling in West Bengal, McLeodganj in Himachal Pradesh, and several hilly areas where a large number of Tibetan population lives.

Contract of Chinese company to be cancelled: Railways

Meanwhile, the Railways on Thursday announced it would cancel a contract given to a Chinese company for delayed execution of a Dedicated Freight Corridor project. The contract was awarded to Beijing National Railway Research and Design Institute of Signal and Communication Group Co Ltd in 2016 to install signalling and telecommunications systems in over 417 km of rail lines on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor between Kanpur and Mughalsarai. The project is funded by the World Bank.

The Railways has termed poor progress on the work as the reason to terminate the contract. Officials added that they have already written to the World Bank to initiate the cancellation process.

Officials said apart from performance issues, the Chinese company had shown reluctance in furnishing technical documents like the logic design of electronic interlocking. Officials alleged that the Chinese company also did not have engineers or authorized personnel at the project site “which was a serious constraint” and the company failed to have tie-ups with local agencies, which harmed the physical progress of the work.

"Material procurement, which is an independent activity, has not been done earnestly. There is no improvement in progress despite repeated meetings with them at every possible level," officials said.

Tags: ramdas athawale, chinese food, ladakh standoff

Latest From India

File image of Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi 'most irresponsible politician India has seen': BJP

Russia is chairing the RIC this time.

MEA confirms Jaishankar's participation in RIC trilateral with China, Russia on Tuesday

Representational image.

Centre launches coal block auctions, aims to reduce dependency on imports

Representational image. (PTI)

VHP to hold nationwide door-to-door campaign urging Indians to boycott Chinese goods

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

2

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

3

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

4

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

5

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMLife

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham