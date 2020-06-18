Thursday, Jun 18, 2020 | Last Update : 03:37 PM IST

86th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

367,264

13,107

Recovered

194,438

6,889

Deaths

12,262

341

Maharashtra116752591665651 Tamil Nadu5019327624576 Delhi47102276241904 Gujarat25148174381561 Uttar Pradesh151819239465 Rajasthan1354210467313 West Bengal123006532506 Madhya Pradesh112448388482 Haryana88323952130 Karnataka77344804102 Andhra Pradesh7071351390 Bihar6810457139 Telangana56753071192 Jammu and Kashmir5298278163 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
  India   All India  18 Jun 2020  India adds 1.76 lakh cases since start of Unlock 1.0 on June 1
India, All India

India adds 1.76 lakh cases since start of Unlock 1.0 on June 1

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Jun 18, 2020, 2:24 pm IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2020, 2:24 pm IST

India has registered over 10,000 cases in a single day for the seventh straight day.

Better safe than sorry. (PTI)
 Better safe than sorry. (PTI)

A record single-day jump of 12,881 COVID-19 cases has taken India's tally to 3,66,946 on Thursday, while the death toll has risen to 12,237, with 334 new fatalities. This is the seventh consecutive day that India has registered over 10,000 cases in a single day.

Between June 1 and 18, the country has seen a surge of 1,76,411 coronavirus infection cases with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh remaining among the top ten states,  accounting for the rising tally of COVID-19. 

 

The country had recorded a massive spike of 2,003 deaths on Wednesday following a data reconciliation exercise carried out by states which brought to the fore large number of fatalities previously reported in Maharashtra and Delhi which were not attributed to the disease. India's COVID-19 fatality rate has risen from 2.8 to 3.3 per cent now.

The number of active cases as on Thursday stands at 1,60,384, while 1,94,324 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the updated figure at 8 am. Around 52.95 per cent patients have recovered so far, an official said.

Of the 334 new deaths reported till Thursday morning, 114 are in Maharashtra, 67 in Delhi, 48 in Tamil Nadu, 27 in Gujarat, 18 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Harynana, 11 in West Bengal, eight in Karnataka, six each in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, five in Rajasthan, three in Bihar, two each in Jammu and Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh. Chhattishgarh, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Telangana and Uttarakhand have reported one COVID-19 fatality each.  

According to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, India is at the eighth position in terms of the death toll.   

Of the total 12, 237 deaths, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of fatalities -- 5,651 -- followed by Delhi with 1,904 deaths. Gujarat has recorded 1,560 deaths, Tamil Nadu 576, West Bengal 506, Madhya Pradesh 482, Uttar Pradesh 435, Rajasthan 313 and Telangana 192 deaths.

The COVID-19 death toll has reached 130 in Haryana, 102 in Karnataka, 90 in Andhra Pradesh, 78 in Punjab, 65 in Jammu and Kashmir, 44 in Bihar, 26 in Uttarakhand, 20 in Kerala and 11 in Odisha.

Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have registered 10 deaths each, while Assam and Himachal Pradesh have recorded 8 deaths each.  Puducherry has reported 7 deaths,  Chandigarh 6 while Meghalaya, Tripura and Ladakh have reported 1 fatality each.

Maharashtra has reported maximum number of cases at 1,16,752 followed by Tamil Nadu at 50,193,  Delhi at 47,102, Gujarat at 25,093. Uttar Pradesh has recorded 14,598 cases, while Rajasthan and West Bengal now have 13,542 and 12,300 cases respectively.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 11,244 in Madhya Pradesh, 8,832 in Haryana, 7,734 in Karnataka, 7,071 in Andhra Pradesh and 6,942 in Bihar. 

It has risen to 5,675 in Telangana, 5,406 in Jammu and Kashmir, 4,605 in Assam and 4,338 in Odisha. Punjab has reported 3,497 coronavirus cases so far, while Kerala has 2,697 cases. 

A total of 2,023 people have been infected by the virus in Uttarakhand, 1,895 in Jharkhand, 1,864 in Chhattisgarh, 1,135 in Tripura, 687 in Ladakh, 656 in Goa, 569 in Himachal Pradesh and 552 in Manipur.

Chandigarh has registered 368 COVID-19 cases, Puducherry has 245 cases, Nagaland has 193, Mizoram has 121, Arunachal Pradesh has 99, Sikkim has 70, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 57 COVID-19 cases. Meghalaya and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have registered 44 infections each so far.

States scrambling to curb virus

In view of the increasing number of cases, states are now scrambling to increase beds for patients. Indian Railways said it has deployed 960 COVID Care Coaches in five states, out of which 503 are for Delhi alone.

There are 1,000 additional beds in Mumbai after the MMRDA handed over the second phase of its COVID-19 hospital. Moreover, the Maharashtra government has sought treatment drugs Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, along with 500 ventilators from the Centre. 

West Bengal government has urged authorities of private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients to increase the number of beds to tackle the recent spurt in infections. Odisha government has announced to set up COVID Care Homes (CCHs) in 6798 gram panchayats, where close to 70,000 people can be accommodated.

Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), who on coronavirus in india, coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus death toll, coronavirus treatment

Latest From India

Health workers collect swab samples in test tubes for COVID-19 testing. PTI photo

Centre targets six lakh rapid COVID-19 tests in Delhi

An army convoy moves along Srinagar-Leh highway in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir. PTI photo

India dubs China's claim over Galwan Valley exaggeration

In the Rath Yatra, three chariots for the deities- Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannatha and Devi Subhadra are constructed every year. (ANI file photo)

SC stays Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha over pandemic

Security forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. (Photo: ANI)

Pulwama: Security forces kill terrorist in encounter

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

2

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

3

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

4

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

5

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMLife

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham