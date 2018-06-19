Will the real finance minister please stand up?: Congress To PM Modi

The finance ministry website has Arun Jaitley as minister, while, PMO website refers to him as 'Minister without Portfolio'.

New Delhi: Congress leader Manish Tewari while addressing a press conference in the national capital on Monday questioned 'who is the finance minister of India?'

The confusion cropped up when the finance minister's name on two government websites did not seem to match.

'Who is Finance Minister of India? PMO's website says one thing, Finance Ministry website tells another story. The gentleman designated without portfolio on PMO website is holding meetings via video conference. PM needs to tell the country who is his finance minister," Tewari said.

The PMO website refers to Jaitley as "Minister without Portfolio" and the Ministry of Finance is listed under Piyush Goyal along with railways, coal and corporate affairs.

Piyush Goyal was assigned additional charge of the finance ministry due to Jaitley's illness.

Whereas, on the other hand, the finance ministry website carries a picture of Arun Jaitley along with his designation.

Tewari also accused the government of "gross economic mismanagement over the past four years."

Earlier during the day, Union minister Arun Jaitley took digs at those criticising the government and said that the 7.7 per cent economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2017-18 ‘firmly’ established India as the fastest growing major economy in the world.

(With input from ANI)