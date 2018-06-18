'Will join Army like Aurangzeb,' says brother of slain jawan killed by terrorists

Aurangzeb's brother, Aasim, was looking forward to celebrating Eid with his brother over the weekend but instead had to lay him to rest.

Indian Army soldier Aurangzeb belonged to 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and was posted at the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian. (Photo: YouTube | Screengrab)

Jammu: As the family of Army jawan Aurangzeb continue to reel from the loss of their son, his younger brother Aasim only hopes for a hug from his brother and a chance to celebrate Eid with the entire family.

Aurangzeb's brother, Aasim, was looking forward to celebrating Eid with his brother over the weekend but instead had to lay him to rest on June 16, Saturday.

Soldier Aurangzeb was abducted and killed by terrorists last week and his bullet-ridden body was recovered from Gusoo area on the evening of June 14.

Aasim had earlier appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take revenge from terrorists as soon as possible.

He also added that if necessary he will take action if the government fails to avenge his brother's death.

Despite the brutal killing, an unfazed Aasim says that he is willing to join the Army.

"I will join the Army like my brothers and father," Aasim said.

Aurangzeb's father had also made an emotional appeal to the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government to eliminate militancy from the state.

Rifleman Aurangzeb of 44, Rashtriya Rifles, was on his way home and had boarded a private vehicle from Shopian for his home in Rajouri. However, terrorists intercepted his vehicle at Shopian.

Aasim was talking to Aurangzeb on his mobile phone when he was kidnapped.

"I heard a voice ordering their vehicle to stop. I thought they were at some check-post. I never imagined terrorists were kidnapping my unarmed brother," he said.

A video that was widely circulated on social media showed terrorists grilling Aurangzeb for his involvement in encounters before killing him.

(With input from PTI)