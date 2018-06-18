The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 18, 2018 | Last Update : 04:43 PM IST

India, All India

'Will join Army like Aurangzeb,' says brother of slain jawan killed by terrorists

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 18, 2018, 3:13 pm IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2018, 3:21 pm IST

Aurangzeb's brother, Aasim, was looking forward to celebrating Eid with his brother over the weekend but instead had to lay him to rest.

Indian Army soldier Aurangzeb belonged to 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and was posted at the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian. (Photo: YouTube | Screengrab)
  Indian Army soldier Aurangzeb belonged to 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and was posted at the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian. (Photo: YouTube | Screengrab)

Jammu: As the family of Army jawan Aurangzeb continue to reel from the loss of their son, his younger brother Aasim only hopes for a hug from his brother and a chance to celebrate Eid with the entire family. 

Aurangzeb's brother, Aasim, was looking forward to celebrating Eid with his brother over the weekend but instead had to lay him to rest on June 16, Saturday.  

Soldier Aurangzeb was abducted and killed by terrorists last week and his bullet-ridden body was recovered from Gusoo area on the evening of June 14.

Also Read: Request govts to eliminate militancy in J-K, says Armyman Aurangzeb's father

Aasim had earlier appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take revenge from terrorists as soon as possible.

He also added that if necessary he will take action if the government fails to avenge his brother's death.

Despite the brutal killing, an unfazed Aasim says that he is willing to join the Army. 

"I will join the Army like my brothers and father," Aasim said.

Also Read: If govt can't, we will avenge Aurangzeb's death, says Army jawan's brother

Aurangzeb's father had also made an emotional appeal to the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government to eliminate militancy from the state.      

Rifleman Aurangzeb of 44, Rashtriya Rifles, was on his way home and had boarded a private vehicle from Shopian for his home in Rajouri. However, terrorists intercepted his vehicle at Shopian. 

Aasim was talking to Aurangzeb on his mobile phone when he was kidnapped. 

"I heard a voice ordering their vehicle to stop. I thought they were at some check-post. I never imagined terrorists were kidnapping my unarmed brother," he said.

A video that was widely circulated on social media showed terrorists grilling Aurangzeb for his involvement in encounters before killing him.

(With input from PTI)

Tags: indian army, army jawan killed in pulwama, aurangzeb, narendra modi
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Man ‘steals’ two human toes from dead body at exhibition displaying human corpses

2

Stop spread of TB from infected elephants to humans in Amber fort: PETA India to govt

3

Karnataka students create awareness against use of plastic

4

Bull rider who died thrice in rodeo has doctor massaging heart back to life with bare hands

5

Simmba: Ranveer calls himself Rohit Shetty Ka Hero, but director has apt name for him

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMLife

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham