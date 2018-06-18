Who authorised Kejriwal's sit-in at L-G's official residence: Delhi HC

The court was hearing a petition against the week-long protest at the guest room of L-G’s house.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three of his ministers have been protesting at the guest room at L-G's residence. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Monday questioned as to who authorised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers to hold a sit-in at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s official residence.

"Thing is that you're sitting on a dharna. Who authorised them to sit on a dharna like this?" the court asked, adding, "This can't be called a strike. You can't go inside someone's office or house and hold a strike there."

The court had a series of questions for Arvind Kejriwal: "Is this a personal decision or a cabinet decision? What is the point of sitting on strike there? Are they on strike the way trade unions go on strike? Has the Lieutenant Governor given permission?"

When the Delhi government lawyer described it as "an individual decision", the High Court responded: "Is it authorised?"

Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal and three of his ministers have been camping in protest since last Monday.

The AAP leaders are demanding the Lt Governor's intervention to stop what they believe is a “strike” by the Delhi IAS officers’ Association.

The Chief Minister has accused L-G Anil Baijal and the centre of backing the "strike" by the IAS bureaucrats.

AAP says work has been suffering for the past four months since the officers won't meet ministers or attend their phone calls.

Last on Sunday evening, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who has been on a hunger strike since Tuesday - a day after he started the sit-in with Kejriwal - was rushed to hospital after his health deteriorated.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also on a hunger strike.

On Sunday, a group of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers held a rare press briefing to deny AAP's allegations and express concerns about their security. They said they have been "targeted and victimised" for political gains.

Arvind Kejriwal directly responded to the press conference by the IAS officers, assuring them security and seeking full cooperation. The Chief Minister also requested the bureaucrats to resume work at the earliest.

A separate plea was moved by Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta against the sit-in by Kejriwal at Lt Governor official residence.

The matters are likely to be heard on June 22. The court said the association representing the IAS officers should also be made a party in the matter.