Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM Modi over promise of hospital in Odisha

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 18, 2018, 9:01 am IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2018, 9:01 am IST

Muktikant Biswal journeyed to Delhi on foot for his village people who are awaiting better medical facilities.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said people are dying because of the broken promise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi said people are dying because of the broken promise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of failing to keep a promise that he made to the people of Odisha's Rourkela three years ago.

Citing a report published of a man who had walked over 1,350 km in a bid to remind PM Modi of his 2014 poll promises including that of a multi-specialty hospital, Rahul Gandhi said people are dying because of the broken promise.

Muktikanta Biswal, a 30-year-old idol-maker from Odisha's Rourkela, decided earlier this year to walk to Delhi to remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his promise to upgrade Rourkela's Ispat General Hospital to a multi-speciality hospital and complete the construction of a bridge in the area. 

According to Biswal, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Odisha in 2015, he had promised to upgrade the Ispat General hospital to a super speciality hospital and to complete the construction of the Brahmani Bridge. However, it has been four years and no concrete groundwork has been laid.

Read: To remind PM Modi of his poll promise, Odisha man walks 1,350 kms

"The PM promised Rourkela a multi-speciality hospital three years ago. Now, Muktikant Biswal has walked 1,300 km to Delhi because the PM hasn't kept his promise & people are dying," Rahul Gandhi said in tweet.  The Congress chief also said that "the people of India & the Congress party will keep the PM's promise for him".

Muktikant Biswal carried a national flag and set on the journey from Odisha on foot for the people in his village, who are still waiting for better medical and infrastructure facilities. Even though he fainted on the Agra National Highway and had to be admitted to a hospital, Biswal's spirit remains undaunted. 

On being asked about what inspired him to take this long, arduous journey, Biswal pointed out that he has always drawn inspiration from the Indian flag.

