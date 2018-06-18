Eight Assam Rifles jawans killed in Naga attack

The heavily-armed militants first set off a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) blast at the vehicle and started indiscriminate firing.

Guwahati: Eight Assam Rifles personnel were killed, six others critically injured and many more reported missing after heavily-armed NSCN(K) militants triggered a powerful blast and ambushed a convoy of the Assam Rifles in Mon district of Nagaland.

However, defence spokesman Lt. Col. P. Khongsai told this newspaper that he could only confirm that two soldiers had been killed and another soldier critically wounded in the bomb blast, which took place at Aboi in the Changlang Su area on Sunday.

Saying that a massive manhunt has been launched in the area, he said the jawans were collecting water when they were attacked by terrorists, who had laid an ambush on their way. He, however, added that the authorities were still waiting for an official report from the unit.

It is significant that this is the second time that Assam Rifles jawans have been targeted in the state while going to fetch water. The heavily-armed militants first set off a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) blast at the vehicle and started indiscriminate firing. The troopers were proceeding to their company camp from Tobu area.

Nagaland police chief L.L. Doungel told the local media in Kohima: “Eight Assam Rifles troopers were killed and six others injured in the attack. Four troopers are reported missing.”

Sources in the Assam Rifles said that there were over 20 personnel in the vehicle. “Our forces retaliated but eight of our jawans were killed on the spot while four others suffered injuries. They have been taken to a hospital and an operation has been launched in and around the area,” a security source said.

The militants attacked the Assam Rifles personnel with rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and other sophisticated weapons. Security sources suspected the involvement of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) in the incident. In May 2015, eight jawans of 23 Assam Rifles were killed and six others injured in an ambush by NSCN(K) militants in Mon district of Nagaland near Changlangsu.

The NSCN(K), which is operating from Myanmar, had pulled out of a 15-year-old ceasefire agreement with the Centre three years back.

The NSCN(K) has claimed responsibility for Sunday’s ambush. In a statement issued to newspapers, self-styled Col. Isak Sumi claimed that the “Naga army” attacked an “armed patrol of the Indian security forces near Aboi town in the afternoon and killed more than six soldiers on the spot and injured an equal number”.