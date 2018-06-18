The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 18, 2018 | Last Update : 01:43 AM IST

India, All India

Eight Assam Rifles jawans killed in Naga attack

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jun 18, 2018, 1:06 am IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2018, 1:06 am IST

The heavily-armed militants first set off a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) blast at the vehicle and started indiscriminate firing.

It is significant that this is the second time that Assam Rifles jawans have been targeted in the state while going to fetch water. (Representational image)
 It is significant that this is the second time that Assam Rifles jawans have been targeted in the state while going to fetch water. (Representational image)

Guwahati: Eight Assam Rifles personnel were killed, six others critically injured and many more reported missing after heavily-armed NSCN(K) militants triggered a powerful blast and ambushed a convoy of the Assam Rifles in Mon district of Nagaland.

However, defence spokesman Lt. Col. P. Khongsai told this newspaper that he could only confirm that two soldiers had been killed and another soldier critically wounded in the bomb blast, which took place at Aboi in the Changlang Su area on Sunday.

Saying that a massive manhunt has been launched in the area, he said the jawans were collecting water when they were attacked by terrorists, who had laid an ambush on their way. He, however, added that the authorities were still waiting for an official report from the unit.

It is significant that this is the second time that Assam Rifles jawans have been targeted in the state while going to fetch water. The heavily-armed militants first set off a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) blast at the vehicle and started indiscriminate firing. The troopers were proceeding to their company camp from Tobu area.

Nagaland police chief L.L. Doungel told the local media in Kohima: “Eight Assam Rifles troopers were killed and six others injured in the attack. Four troopers are reported missing.”

Sources in the Assam Rifles said that there were over 20 personnel in the vehicle. “Our forces retaliated but eight of our jawans were killed on the spot while four others suffered injuries. They have been taken to a hospital and an operation has been launched in and around the area,” a security source said.

The militants attacked the Assam Rifles personnel with rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and other sophisticated weapons. Security sources suspected the involvement of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) in the incident. In May 2015, eight jawans of 23 Assam Rifles were killed and six others injured in an ambush by NSCN(K) militants in Mon district of Nagaland near Changlangsu.

The NSCN(K), which is operating from Myanmar, had pulled out of a 15-year-old ceasefire agreement with the Centre three years back.

The NSCN(K) has claimed responsibility for Sunday’s  ambush. In a statement issued to newspapers, self-styled Col. Isak Sumi claimed that the “Naga army” attacked an “armed patrol of the Indian security forces near Aboi town in the afternoon and killed more than six soldiers on the spot and injured an equal number”.

Tags: assam rifles, nscn(k) militants
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

Is Shilpa Shetty Kundra pregnant? She reacts and it’s hilarious!

2

Kerala to host beauty pageant for transgenders for 2nd time

3

23-feet-long python cut open to reveal Indonesian woman it swallowed whole

4

Father's Day 2018: 5 dishes to make for your dad

5

Watch: Three WWE wrestlers lose tug-of-war with a young lion

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Arpita Khan Sharma hosted an Eid party for Bollywood's who's who, where all A-listers (of course including Salman Khan) came.

Salman Khan and his ladies Katrina, Jacqueline, Iulia celebrate Eid

Bollywood celebs John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Ayush Sharma-Warina Husain and others were spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: John, Varun, Malaika, Aditi, Ayush-Warina spotted in city

With a day to go for release, the team of ‘Race 3’ held another screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Jacqueline, Race 3 team turn hosts for Ajay, Varun, Sonakshi, others

A screening of the film ‘Lust Stories’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri, Bachchan siblings, Sidharth, others watch director quartet's Lust Stories

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

The team of ‘Dhadak’ launched the trailer of the film in a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Emotions, Kapoors in spotlight as Janhvi, Ishaan announce arrival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham