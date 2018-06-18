The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 18, 2018 | Last Update : 01:25 PM IST

India, All India

Delhi woman denies marriage, lover kidnaps her 4-yr-old son to threaten her

PTI
Published : Jun 18, 2018, 11:33 am IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2018, 11:33 am IST

During the course of investigation, the police learnt that the accused and the child were in Connaught Place.

The accused went to the complainant's house on the pretext of wishing Eid and when the complainant went out of the room, he kidnapped her son and ran away from there, police said. Representational image (Photo:File)
 The accused went to the complainant's house on the pretext of wishing Eid and when the complainant went out of the room, he kidnapped her son and ran away from there, police said. Representational image (Photo:File)

New Delhi: A four-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped by a man, who wanted to marry his mother and had hatched the plan to build pressure on her, in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar, the police said on Sunday.

On June 16, the police were informed about the kidnapping of a boy by his mother.

She had accused Shiv Kumar of kidnapping her son.

During the course of investigation, the police learnt that the accused and the child were in Connaught Place. Shiv Kumar was caught and the child was recovered the same day.

During interrogation, accused Shiv Kumar revealed that he wanted to marry the complainant but she was not ready to marry him and therefore to mount pressure, he kidnapped her child, said Pankaj Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

The accused went to the complainant's house on the pretext of wishing Eid and when the complainant went out of the room, he kidnapped her son and ran away from there, he added. He had plans to board a train to Kolkata.

Tags: delhi man kidnaps 4-yr-old boy, delhi crime, abduction
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Karnataka students create awareness against use of plastic

2

Bull rider who died thrice in rodeo has doctor massaging heart back to life with bare hands

3

Simmba: Ranveer calls himself Rohit Shetty Ka Hero, but director has apt name for him

4

Is Shilpa Shetty Kundra pregnant? She reacts and it’s hilarious!

5

Kerala to host beauty pageant for transgenders for 2nd time

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Celebrities were in the mood for football on Sunday, which also coincided with Leander Paes’ birthday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek bond over football, All Stars present gift to Leander Paes

Arpita Khan Sharma hosted an Eid party for Bollywood's who's who, where all A-listers (of course including Salman Khan) came.

Salman Khan and his ladies Katrina, Jacqueline, Iulia celebrate Eid

Bollywood celebs John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Ayush Sharma-Warina Husain and others were spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: John, Varun, Malaika, Aditi, Ayush-Warina spotted in city

With a day to go for release, the team of ‘Race 3’ held another screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Jacqueline, Race 3 team turn hosts for Ajay, Varun, Sonakshi, others

A screening of the film ‘Lust Stories’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri, Bachchan siblings, Sidharth, others watch director quartet's Lust Stories

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham