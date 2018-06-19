Chanda Kochhar to go on leave until probe ends: ICICI Bank

The ICICI Bank Board appointed Sandeep Bakhshi as Wholetime Director and Chief Operating Officer.

Chanda Kocchar will now go on leave till the enquiry in the ICICI-Videocon case is not completed. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: ICICI Bank Board appointed Sandeep Bakhshi as Wholetime Director and Chief Operating Officer on Monday evening. Chanda Kocchar will now go on leave till the enquiry in the ICICI-Videocon case is not completed.

The largest private sector lender's board had decided last month to investigate into the alleged quid pro quo in the loans provided by Chanda Kochhar to certain borrowers. Chanda Kochhar was on the credit committee that approved the loan to Videocon.

According to Sebi, CEO Chanda Kochhar did not adhere to the code of conduct, which required the disclosure of any conflict of interest in the case involving Videocon Group and NuPower Renewables. NuPower Renewables is owned by her husband Deepak Kochhar.

ICICI Bank had given Rs 3,250 crore loan to Videocon whose chairman Venugopal Dhoot co-founded a separate company, NuPower Renewables, with Deepak Kochhar. The loans are now considered as non-performing asset on the books of banks.

ICICI Bank shares gained 3.95 per cent on Monday. On increasing bad loans ratio, ICICI Bank has become the worst performer among the private sector lenders.

