BJP MP behind attack on my brother, says Kafeel Khan

Kashif Jameel is presently undergoing treatment in the King George’s Medical University in Lucknow.

Lucknow: Dr Kafeel Khan, the doctor who was suspended last year following the death of children due to oxygen shortage in BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, on Sunday, blamed a BJP MP for the murderous attack on his brother on June 10. He has sought a CBI inquiry into the attack on his brother.

Dr Khan told reporters in Lucknow that the state police had promised to arrest the culprits within a week but no action has been taken. He claimed that BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan, who represents the Bansgaon constituency, and Satish Nagalia, owner of Baldev Plaza, had hired shooters.

“BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan and Satish Nangalia, owner of Baldev plaza, had hired shooters for this. Paswan has no personal enmity with my brother. My uncle has a piece of land which Kamlesh and Satish had encroached upon in February. An FIR was lodged but they had sought stay order from the high court on arrests”.

Dr Khan’s brother Kashif Jameel was shot at on June 10 when he was returning home on his bike near JP Hospital in Humayunpur north area in Gorakhpur.

One bullet had hit him in the neck and two on the upper arm and shoulder and he underwent surgery at a private hospital in Gorakhpur.

Kashif Jameel is an engineer by profession and is involved in real estate business. He got married just a year ago.

Dr Kafeel Khan has accused police of unnecessary delaying medical assistance given to his brother after the shooting incident.

The police, however, have denied the allegation and SSP Gorakhpur Shalabh Mathur said that the district hospital referred the injured to the BRD Medical College but the family members insisted on carrying out the surgery at a private hospital of their choice.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had recently written to Dr Khan, expressing concern over a recent attack on his brother. In a letter to the paediatrician, who is now on bail, Mr Gandhi said, the attack on his brother Kashif Jameel exemplified the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

