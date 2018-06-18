The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 18, 2018 | Last Update : 05:50 AM IST

India, All India

BJP MP behind attack on my brother, says Kafeel Khan

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Jun 18, 2018, 5:30 am IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2018, 5:30 am IST

Kashif Jameel is presently undergoing treatment in the King George’s Medical University in Lucknow.

Kafeel Khan
 Kafeel Khan

Lucknow: Dr Kafeel Khan, the doctor who was suspended last year following the death of children due to oxygen shortage in BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, on Sunday, blamed a BJP MP for the murderous attack on his brother on June 10. He has sought a CBI inquiry into the attack on his brother.

Dr Khan told reporters in Lucknow that the state police had promised to arrest the culprits within a week but no action has been taken. He claimed that BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan, who represents the Bansgaon constituency, and Satish Nagalia, owner of Baldev Plaza, had hired shooters.

“BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan and Satish Nangalia, owner of Baldev plaza, had hired shooters for this. Paswan has no personal enmity with my brother. My uncle has a piece of land which Kamlesh and Satish had encroached upon in February. An FIR was lodged but they had sought stay order from the high court on arrests”.

Dr Khan’s brother Kashif Jameel was shot at on June 10 when he was returning home on his bike near JP Hospital in Humayunpur north area in Gorakhpur.

One bullet had hit him in the neck and two on the upper arm and shoulder and he underwent surgery at a private hospital in Gorakhpur.

Kashif Jameel is an engineer by profession and is involved in real estate business. He got married just a year ago.

Dr Kafeel Khan has accused police of unnecessary delaying medical assistance given to his brother after the shooting incident.

The police, however, have denied the allegation and SSP Gorakhpur Shalabh Mathur said that the district hospital referred the injured to the BRD Medical College but the family members insisted on carrying out the surgery at a private hospital of their choice.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had recently written to Dr Khan, expressing concern over a recent attack on his brother. In a letter to the paediatrician, who is now on bail, Mr Gandhi said, the attack on his brother Kashif Jameel exemplified the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

Kashif Jameel is presently undergoing treatment in the King George’s Medical University in Lucknow.

Tags: kafeel khan, bjp mp, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Is Shilpa Shetty Kundra pregnant? She reacts and it’s hilarious!

2

Kerala to host beauty pageant for transgenders for 2nd time

3

23-feet-long python cut open to reveal Indonesian woman it swallowed whole

4

Father's Day 2018: 5 dishes to make for your dad

5

Watch: Three WWE wrestlers lose tug-of-war with a young lion

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMLife

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham