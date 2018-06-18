The Asian Age | News



Actor Prakash Raj takes dig at 'supreme leader' PM Modi, backs Kejriwal

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 18, 2018, 1:49 pm IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2018, 2:03 pm IST

Prakash Raj asked if PM could spare a minute to instruct bureaucrats to work with Delhi CM 'who is actually doing a good job'.

Actor Prakash Raj, one of the sharpest and most vocal critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP, often takes to social media to express his views. (Photo: File)
 Actor Prakash Raj, one of the sharpest and most vocal critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP, often takes to social media to express his views. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Taking a dig at "supreme leader" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fitness challenge video that turned into several memes on social media, actor Prakash Raj asked if he could spare a minute to instruct bureaucrats to work with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "who is actually doing a good job".

The actor, one of the sharpest and most vocal critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP, often takes to social media to express his views. 

On Sunday, Prakash Raj came out in support of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, who is on a sit-in protest at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's official home, demanding a meeting with him.

The chief minister along with three of his colleagues -- Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai and Satyendar Jain – who had gone to meet the Baijal last Monday to discuss a host of issues, including the "strike" by IAS officers haven't left the orange couch at the Lt Governor guest room since.

On Twitter, 53-year-old actor Prakash Raj wrote, "Dear supreme leader.. we know u r busy with Fitbit challenge..yoga n exercise..can u spare a minute and take a deep breath.. look around ...and instruct bureaucrats to work with Chief Minister Kejriwal...(who is actually doing a good job ) and exercise your duty too..#justasking."

Most of Prakash Raj's tweets targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the BJP in Karnataka are accompanied by the hashtag "justasking", which gradually took shape of a campaign.

Tags: narendra modi, arvind kejriwal, prakash raj, anil baijal
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

