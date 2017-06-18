UP: Wedding called off after groom's family demands beef dishes at ceremony

Apart from placing a non-negotiable demand of beef dishes, the groom's side was also demanding dowry.

The incident took place in the Dariyagarh village under the Bhot Police Station. (Photo: Representational/File)

Rampur (UP): A wedding was called off in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur by the bride's family after the groom's family demanded that they be served beef at the ceremony.

The incident took place in the Dariyagarh village under the Bhot Police Station.

The condition put by the groom's family was to either serve their guests with beef preparations or be prepared for cancellation of the marriage.

"They demanded beef to be served at the wedding and a car. When we denied for both, they called off the wedding. The government has banned beef. How can we serve it?" said the bride's mother.