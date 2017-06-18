The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 18, 2017 | Last Update : 02:28 AM IST

India, All India

BPCL cancels Lalu son petrol station licence

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Jun 18, 2017, 1:38 am IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2017, 1:37 am IST

The action was taken after Tej Pratap Yadav failed to convince the oil company regarding the ownership of the land where the petrol pump is located.

Tej Pratap Yadav
 Tej Pratap Yadav

Patna: Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav’s petrol pump licence was on Saturday cancelled by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for “violation of terms and conditions”.

The termination letter dated June 16, 2017, available with this newspaper, mentions that “the BPCL has decided to terminate the DPSL agreement after it found that the terms and condition were violated”.

The action was taken after Tej Pratap Yadav failed to convince the oil company regarding the ownership of the land where the petrol pump is located. The BPCL had issued a showcause notice in response to a complaint that Mr Yadav furnished wrong details to get petrol pump licence at the busy Anishabad bypass road in Patna.

Tags: tej pratap yadav, petrol pump, bpcl
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Film actor Rishi Kapoor mocks Pakistan team

2

Brittle-boned girl inspires many as she turns beauty vlogger

3

Nokia 3 goes on sale in India at Rs 9,499

4

Night shifts not good!

5

Cristiano Ronaldo tax evasion: Portugal star hints at leaving Real Madrid

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Monterey International Pop Festival in Monterey, Calif that turned 50 celebrated by kicking off a three-day concert (Photo:AP)

Monterey International Pop Festival enters 50th anniversary

Sonar Musical Festival is wear cutting-edge artists meet. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Spain's Sonar Music Festival

The Color run is an event series and five kilometre paint race conducted so that people can run without worrying about winning and more to celebrate a healthy life. (Photo: AFP)

Locals participate in the Moscow Color Run 2017 to celebrate health

This is one way to assure family your ok. (Photo: Instagram /Mom I'm Fine)

Adventurer uses funny photo series to reassures mum he's ok

Hundreds of kites from 20 countries were taken to the sky at the festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds participate in Vietnam's International Kite Festival

Erin Einbender helps empower abandoned dogs through her craft. (Photo: Instagram / Cone of Fame)

Woman decorates abandoned dogs' cones to empower them

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham