BPCL cancels Lalu son petrol station licence

Patna: Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav’s petrol pump licence was on Saturday cancelled by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for “violation of terms and conditions”.

The termination letter dated June 16, 2017, available with this newspaper, mentions that “the BPCL has decided to terminate the DPSL agreement after it found that the terms and condition were violated”.

The action was taken after Tej Pratap Yadav failed to convince the oil company regarding the ownership of the land where the petrol pump is located. The BPCL had issued a showcause notice in response to a complaint that Mr Yadav furnished wrong details to get petrol pump licence at the busy Anishabad bypass road in Patna.