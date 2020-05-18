Monday, May 18, 2020 | Last Update : 01:40 PM IST

54th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

91,463

814

Recovered

34,646

389

Deaths

2,896

24

Maharashtra3070670881135 Gujarat109894308625 Tamil Nadu10585353874 Delhi97554202148 Rajasthan50832992128 Madhya Pradesh47902315243 Uttar Pradesh42582441104 West Bengal2576892232 Andhra Pradesh2380135350 Punjab1946125732 Telangana150997134 Bihar12514738 Karnataka114649737 Jammu and Kashmir101351311 Haryana85445313 Odisha6721663 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand211973 Chandigarh191403 Tripura156420 Assam90412 Uttarakhand82511 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh66560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Cyclone Amphan intensifies, heavy rains in Kerala

THE ASIAN AGE. | SMITHA N
Published : May 18, 2020, 12:47 pm IST
Updated : May 18, 2020, 1:39 pm IST

Nine districts in the state put on yellow alert

Cyclonic storm 'Amphan' is likely to intensify into a super cyclone by Monday evening. (AFP Photo)
  Cyclonic storm 'Amphan' is likely to intensify into a super cyclone by Monday evening. (AFP Photo)

KOCHI: Cyclone Amphan, the extremely severe cyclonic storm located currently over central part of the south Bay of Bengal, 800 kilometres south of Paradip, Odisha brought heavy rainfall across Kerala.

Yellow alert has been issued in nine districts for next couple of days. Though Kerala is not in the cyclone’s path, the state is expected to receive heavy rainfall of 7 to 11 centimetres and strong wind, according to weather forecast.

Kerala and the adjoining areas will experience moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms due to a tough and wind convergence. Total rainfall could exceed 100 mm for the next 3 days in a few areas in Kerala, according to the Weather Channel forecast.

According to Indian Meteorological Department, the cyclone will further intensify as a super cyclone anytime soon. And the cyclone is likely to make a landfall between Sagar Islands in West Bengal and Hatiya Islands in Bangladesh on May 20.

Many districts in Kerala have received heavy rains with thunderstorm, lightning and strong wind since last 48 hours. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea. Heavy rain with thunderstorm is forecast for Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands as well.

Yellow alert has been issued for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakakd and Malappuram districts. Heavy rains accompanied by gusty wind wrecked havoc in many places. Trees and electric posts uprooted disrupting power supply. Several houses were also damaged in southern districts.

Meanwhile, the state Disaster Management Authority has already chalked out an action plan in the wake of extreme heavy rainfall prediction during the monsoon this year. With the monsoon is just two weeks away, steps have been taken to mitigate the impacts of extreme rainfall, flood and landslides. A comprehensive rescue and rehabilitation plan has been prepared.

The annual southwest monsoon is expected to hit Kerala on June 8, as per the IMD report. The four month monsoon season from June to September in the country begins from Kerala. The state has already received 10 percent excess rainfall during the summer from March 1 to May 15.

Tags: cyclonic storm, cyclone amphan, super cyclone, west bengal, bangladesh coasts, severe cyclone, home ministry, yellow alert, indian meteorological department, kerala, imd, odisha
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

Latest From India

Former AI pilot Karan Singh arranges transport for migrants stuck in Mumbai. (DC Photo)

Former AI pilot arranges transport for migrants stuck in Mumbai

Record jump of 5,242 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, tally reaches 96,169; death toll touches 3,029. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus tally in India nears 1 lakh, deaths cross 3,000

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest daily spike of 2,347 Covid-19 cases. (PTI Photo)

Covid19: Maha records alarming single-day spike with 2,347 new cases

Centre extended the lockdown till May 31, and announced more changes and relaxations in its guidelines. (PTI Photo)

Lockdown 4: Check new guidelines, relaxations

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

2

No more boring Corona basement persona, musicians are performing as cool avatars on gaming plaforms

3

How Taiwan kept COVID-19 cases down to a mere 440, despite close ties to China, is a model for the world

4

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

5

Bride in Bareilly, groom in Mumbai: Bollywood-style big fat Indian wedding now goes online

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham