Monday, May 18, 2020 | Last Update : 01:40 PM IST

54th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

91,463

814

Recovered

34,646

389

Deaths

2,896

24

Maharashtra3070670881135 Gujarat109894308625 Tamil Nadu10585353874 Delhi97554202148 Rajasthan50832992128 Madhya Pradesh47902315243 Uttar Pradesh42582441104 West Bengal2576892232 Andhra Pradesh2380135350 Punjab1946125732 Telangana150997134 Bihar12514738 Karnataka114649737 Jammu and Kashmir101351311 Haryana85445313 Odisha6721663 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand211973 Chandigarh191403 Tripura156420 Assam90412 Uttarakhand82511 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh66560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Covid19: Maha records alarming single-day spike with 2,347 new cases

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : May 18, 2020, 10:19 am IST
Updated : May 18, 2020, 10:19 am IST

With 63 more deaths, the death toll in the state is now 1,198

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest daily spike of 2,347 Covid-19 cases. (PTI Photo)
  Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest daily spike of 2,347 Covid-19 cases. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest daily spike of 2,347 Covid-19 cases, taking the state tally to 33,053 cases. With 63 more deaths, the death toll in the state is now 1,198. There are 24,161 active cases in the state, while 7,688 persons have been discharged after recovery.

Out of the total deaths, 38 were recorded in Mumbai, nine in Pune, six in Aurangabad city, three in Solapur city, three in Raigad and one each in Thane, Panvel, Latur and Amravati. According to reports, 34 of them were above 60 years of age, 22 were between 40 and 59 years and seven were less than 40 years. Forty-one out of 63 patients had high-risk comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc.

The number of active containment zones in the state stood at 1,688 and 14,972 health squads have completed surveillance of 63.83 lakh people. The official said a total of 3,48,508 people are currently under home quarantine and another 17,638 under institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to redesign the containment zones in the city in order to make them more compact and ensure stricter vigilance to prevent the spread of the viral pandemic.

As per the new rules, standalone buildings and chawls have been removed from the list of containment zones. The larger areas will be managed by BMC and MLAs while sealed buildings and chawls will be managed by the society itself.

The move is part of BMC’s news plan to tackle the pandemic by having “water-tight” containment zones. Earlier, the same strategy was implemented in Dharavi where the total number of containment zones were reduced but the number of areas lying in those containment zones were increased.

BMC officials stated that zones have been classified into two categories namely containment zones and sealed buildings. In the new categorization, BMC has used boundaries such as roads, nalas and chawls to seal areas.

The sealed buildings will lie within the larger containment zones and will be managed by societies themselves while the larger areas that have been designated as “containment zones” in the new categorization will be managed by the police, BMC corporators and MLAs.

Tags: mumbai, pune, maharashtra, maharashtra covid19, coronavirus in maharashtra, covid19 in india, india coronavirus, covid19 cases, coronavirus cases
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Cyclonic storm 'Amphan' is likely to intensify into a super cyclone by Monday evening. (AFP Photo)

Cyclone Amphan to intensify into super cyclone by evening: MHA

Former AI pilot Karan Singh arranges transport for migrants stuck in Mumbai. (DC Photo)

Former AI pilot arranges transport for migrants stuck in Mumbai

Record jump of 5,242 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, tally reaches 96,169; death toll touches 3,029. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus tally in India nears 1 lakh, deaths cross 3,000

Centre extended the lockdown till May 31, and announced more changes and relaxations in its guidelines. (PTI Photo)

Lockdown 4: Check new guidelines, relaxations

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

2

No more boring Corona basement persona, musicians are performing as cool avatars on gaming plaforms

3

How Taiwan kept COVID-19 cases down to a mere 440, despite close ties to China, is a model for the world

4

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

5

Bride in Bareilly, groom in Mumbai: Bollywood-style big fat Indian wedding now goes online

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham