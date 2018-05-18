The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 18, 2018 | Last Update : 07:40 AM IST

India, All India

Yeddyurappa fate sealed in letter to governor: P Chidambaram

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 18, 2018, 12:59 am IST
Updated : May 18, 2018, 6:10 am IST

The Congress has also criticised the role of the Karnataka governor.

P. Chidambaram
 P. Chidambaram

New Delhi: As the hearing in the Supreme Court is slated to resume on Friday, senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram said the fate of Karnataka’s new chief minister B.S. Yeddyurappa is sealed in his letter given to governor Vajubhai Vala as it makes no mention of a number bigger than the 104 MLAs of the BJP. His comment came after the Supreme Court said government formation in the state would be subject to the final outcome of the case before it. “Mr Yedyurappa’s letter to the governor will seal his fate. There is no mention of a number bigger than 104. The Governor’s invitation does not mention any number at all!,” he tweeted.

Mr Chidambaram further added that had he been in place of Mr. Yedyurappa he would not have taken the oath till the apex court took a decision on the petition filed by the Congress-JD(S) combine challenging the governor’s decision to invite him to take oath. The petition said the Congress-JD (S) combine has the majority in the House with 117 MLAs while the BJP has only 104 seats which was below the majority mark of 112 at present. In a rare midnight hearing, the Supreme Court refused to stay Mr Yeddyurappa’s swearing-in. The Congress and JD(S) had sought an immediate hearing claiming that the numbers were with their post poll alliance. The apex court made it clear that the swearing-in and government formation in the state would be subject to the final outcome of the case before it.

The Congress has also criticised the role of the Karnataka governor.

Tags: p chidambaram, b.s. yeddyurappa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Facebook ranks Kerala Tourism's page as 'best page' of 2017

2

Royal wedding: The mystery of 'will Priyanka be Meghan's bridesmaid?' is finally over

3

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala sizzles in bikini, Maanayata has a special message

4

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

5

WHO says 19 dead, 39 infected so far in Congo Ebola outbreak

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Raazi’ celebrated the success of the film at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

As Raazi wows audiences, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, KJo and team celebrate

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched the trailer of the film at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's Race 3 team is one happy family as they come together for thriller

Ranveer Singh was at his goofiest best at a special screening of the film ‘Deadpool 2’ held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer at his goofy best with 'Deadpool', parents, sister enjoy the madness

As Mother’s Day was celebrated worldwide on Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for separate reasons in Mumbai and Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mothers' Day: Kareena stuns in traditional wear, Ranbir takes mom out for lunch

The team of blockbuster ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ held a premiere of the film on the occasion of its 30th anniversary in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

With Juhi absent, Aamir sings to Kiran as QSQT team relive memories

Amid the controversy surrounding the film, the team of ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ laiunched the trailer at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After controversies, John, Diana and team finally gear up for Parmanu release

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham