Power struggle in Karnataka: Rahul talks to Deve Gowda over phone

Rahul Gandhi and Deve Gowda had telephonic talk, but no details were available about what was discussed by the two leaders.

New Delhi: Amid a power struggle in Karnataka, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday spoke with Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H D Deve Gowda over the phone and is understood to have discussed the prevailing political situation in the state.

Sources to news agency PTI confirmed that Rahul Gandhi and the former prime minister had a telephonic talk, but no details were available about what was discussed by the two leaders.

With the Congress and the JD(S) fighting a legal battle in the Supreme Court over government formation in the state after Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala invited the BJP's B S Yeddyurappa, who took oath as chief minister, and gave him 15 days to prove a majority.

Sources said the Congress and the JD(S) are concerned about the safety of their legislators, whom they feel the BJP will poach while misusing the central agencies and the state machinery.

Both the parties are learnt to have lodged their lawmakers in luxury resorts in the state and are awaiting the Supreme Court's decision on the matter.