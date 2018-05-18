The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

J&K: 4 civilians, 1 BSF personnel killed in Pak ceasefire violation in RS Pura

PTI
The shelling and firing comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Pakistan Rangers shelled areas in R S Pura, Bishnah and Arnia sectors of Jammu by resorting to heavy mortar shelling and firing since 1:00 am in R S Pura, Bishnah sectors. (Representational Image)
Jammu: Four civilians and a BSF jawan were killed while 12 others were injured as Pakistan Rangers heavily shelled villages and Border out Posts (BoPs) in Jammu early on Friday, officials said.

This is the third day of shelling and firing by Pakistani troops along the IB in Jammu frontier and comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Pakistan Rangers shelled areas in R S Pura, Bishnah and Arnia sectors of Jammu by resorting to heavy mortar shelling and firing since 1:00 am in R S Pura, Bishnah sectors, a senior BSF officer told PTI.

BSF troops guarding the borderline retaliated, he said.

The slain jawan was identified as 28-year-old constable Sitaram Upadhyaya of 192 Battalion.

He was critically injured at Jabowal BoP around 1:30 am and died en route to GMC Hospital in Jammu.

Upadhyay hailed from Giridih in Jharkhand and joined the force in 2011.

He is survived by a three-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter, officials said.

An Assistant Sub Inspector of BSF also suffered a splinter injury at Pittal BoP, the officer said adding that he has been admitted to a hospital.

In the heavy Pakistan shelling in R S Pura and Arnia sectors, four civilians including a couple were killed and 12 others injured, Additional District Development Commissioner Arun Manhas told PTI.

SDPO, R S Pura, Sahil Prashur said police is using bullet-proof vehicles to evacuate the injured to the hospital and is reaching out to the people in shelling-hit zones.

In view of the shelling, the administration has activated the shelter set up. However, there was a lull in the shelling in Kathua and Samba districts.

"There was no firing and shelling from across the border since yesterday in Kathua and Samba districts", the officer said.

On Thursday, a BSF jawan was among two persons injured when Pakistan Rangers opened fire and lobbed mortars at over 15 border outposts (BOPs) and some civilian areas along the International Border in Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

On May 15, a 28-year-old BSF jawan was killed as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by opening fire on forward posts to help infiltrators cross the International Border in Samba sector.

Troops have also foiled four infiltration bids along the IB since May 12. 

Tags: line of control, border security force, international border, pak ceasefire violation
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

