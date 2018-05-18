Delhi woman beaten by baseball bat, iron rod over property dispute, dies

Farida was attacked when she intervened in a quarrel between her husband Haider, his two brothers and nephews.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead. (ANI screengrab)

New Delhi: A 55-year-old woman was bludgeoned to death by a baseball bat and iron rods allegedly by her brother-in-laws and nephews over a property dispute in east Delhi's Jagatpuri area, police said on Thursday.

Farida was attacked when she intervened in a quarrel between her husband Haider, his two brothers and nephews, the police said, adding she was injured in the incident.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Her elder brother-in-law, Musa, was arrested, they said, adding others were absconding.