Delhi woman beaten by baseball bat, iron rod over property dispute, dies

Friday, May 18, 2018 | Last Update : 06:37 PM IST
New Delhi: A 55-year-old woman was bludgeoned to death by a baseball bat and iron rods allegedly by her brother-in-laws and nephews over a property dispute in east Delhi's Jagatpuri area, police said on Thursday.
Farida was attacked when she intervened in a quarrel between her husband Haider, his two brothers and nephews, the police said, adding she was injured in the incident.
The woman was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.
Her elder brother-in-law, Musa, was arrested, they said, adding others were absconding.
#WATCH: Woman brutally beaten by her brother-in-law's sons after she intervened in an ongoing argument over a property dispute between her husband & two of his brothers. The incident took place in #Delhi's Jagat Puri on 16 May & the woman later succumbed to her injuries.