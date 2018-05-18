The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 18, 2018 | Last Update : 06:09 AM IST

India, All India

Constitutional crisis created in Karnataka, says Mamata Banerjee

PTI
Published : May 18, 2018, 5:56 am IST
Updated : May 18, 2018, 5:55 am IST

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress chief, said the BJP has 104 MLAs and the JD(S)-Congress combine has 116 legislators.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that “a constitutional crisis” was created in Karnataka and wondered why governor Vajubhai Vala did not invite H.D. Kumaraswamy to form the government despite the JD(S) leader having the support of the majority of the MLAs.

Ms Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress chief, said the BJP has 104 MLAs and the JD(S)-Congress combine has 116 legislators.

“The two parties rightly staked claim (to form the government) to the governor. I don’t know why the Governor has not invited Kumaraswamy to form the government. The Congress gave support to him,” she told reporters here.

“It is a constitutional crisis. Tomorrow they have to reply,” she told reporters when asked about the situation in Karnataka.

 Stating that the post of Governor is a respectable position, Ms Banerjee said, “Governor is the constitutional authority and the governor is not our political guide. The governor cannot decide on his personal choice to allow somebody to form the government.”

“Today somebody may have come to power but tomorrow they may not, but democracy must be protected,” she said.

“Today it may suit to some political party but tomorrow it may not,” she said. She also appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind to guide the country.

Ms Banerjee, who mooted the idea of a federal front of regional parties, said she had spoken to her Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu. “I endorsed the views of Mayawatiji, I endorsed the views of (DMK leader) Stalin and I endorsed the views of (Samajwadi Party leader) Akhileshji” on the Karnataka issue.

“I respect all regional parties. If regional parties are strong, the Centre is strong. I say it today and I will say it tomorrow,” she said.

Ms Banerjee said there might be political and ideological differences but for democracy “we must talk to each other”.

Tags: mamata banerjee, vajubhai vala, hd kumaraswamy
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Facebook ranks Kerala Tourism's page as 'best page' of 2017

2

Royal wedding: The mystery of 'will Priyanka be Meghan's bridesmaid?' is finally over

3

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala sizzles in bikini, Maanayata has a special message

4

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

5

WHO says 19 dead, 39 infected so far in Congo Ebola outbreak

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

more

ALSO FROMLife

Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19. (Photos: AP)

Britain goes into frenzy ahead of Harry, Meghan wedding

The collection is a contemporary twist on classic, conservative swimwear pieces designed for the modern-day woman. (Photo: AFP)

Fashion Week Australia: Jets showcases futuristic take in high-fashion swimwear collection

Fashion for Relief is a charitable organization founded in 2005 that has raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes. (Photos: AP)

Naomi Campbell, stars own runway to walk for cause at Fashion For Relief

Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. t was first inaugurated in the 16 republics of the Soviet Union, following the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender late in the evening on 8 May 1945. (Photos: AP)

In photos: Russia celebrates Victory Day

From tigers getting married in New Delhi to police dogs getting forever homes after retirement in Ecuador, here are animal headlines. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Antwerp, long known as world's greatest diamond city, now gets museum to go with vibrant diamond trading scene that goes back six centuries. The museum uses interactive panels and the display of ornate objects to tell the story of Antwerp diamonds and the Flemish art of silversmithing and jewelry design. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Belgium celebrates its love for diamonds

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham