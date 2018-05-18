Constitutional crisis created in Karnataka, says Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress chief, said the BJP has 104 MLAs and the JD(S)-Congress combine has 116 legislators.

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that “a constitutional crisis” was created in Karnataka and wondered why governor Vajubhai Vala did not invite H.D. Kumaraswamy to form the government despite the JD(S) leader having the support of the majority of the MLAs.

“The two parties rightly staked claim (to form the government) to the governor. I don’t know why the Governor has not invited Kumaraswamy to form the government. The Congress gave support to him,” she told reporters here.

“It is a constitutional crisis. Tomorrow they have to reply,” she told reporters when asked about the situation in Karnataka.

Stating that the post of Governor is a respectable position, Ms Banerjee said, “Governor is the constitutional authority and the governor is not our political guide. The governor cannot decide on his personal choice to allow somebody to form the government.”

“Today somebody may have come to power but tomorrow they may not, but democracy must be protected,” she said.

“Today it may suit to some political party but tomorrow it may not,” she said. She also appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind to guide the country.

Ms Banerjee, who mooted the idea of a federal front of regional parties, said she had spoken to her Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu. “I endorsed the views of Mayawatiji, I endorsed the views of (DMK leader) Stalin and I endorsed the views of (Samajwadi Party leader) Akhileshji” on the Karnataka issue.

“I respect all regional parties. If regional parties are strong, the Centre is strong. I say it today and I will say it tomorrow,” she said.

Ms Banerjee said there might be political and ideological differences but for democracy “we must talk to each other”.