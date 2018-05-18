The Asian Age | News

Cong, RJD meet Guvs, want Karnataka model in Goa, Manipur, Bihar

ANI
Published : May 18, 2018, 4:37 pm IST
Updated : May 18, 2018, 4:36 pm IST

Goa Cong MLAs and RJD leaders in Bihar met the Governors of respective states to stake claim to form government.

RJD leaders met Bihar Governor Satyapal Malik to stake claim to form a government in the state (R). 13 Goa Congress MLAs hands over a memorandum to Governor Mridula Sinha staking claim to come to power being the single largest party elected in 2017 Assembly election (L). (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 RJD leaders met Bihar Governor Satyapal Malik to stake claim to form a government in the state (R). 13 Goa Congress MLAs hands over a memorandum to Governor Mridula Sinha staking claim to come to power being the single largest party elected in 2017 Assembly election (L). (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Patna/ Panaji: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and other alliance leaders on Friday met Bihar Governor Satyapal Malik to stake claim to form a government in the state.

Yadav handed over letters to the Governor, stating that they were the single largest party elected in 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly election and hence should be invited to form a government in the state.

“We are going to prove our majority to the Governor. We stake claim to form the government. We have the support of many parties and MLAs of those parties are with us. Let's see what happens," the RJD leader said before meeting the governor.

Similarly in Goa, 13 Congress MLAs handed over a memorandum to state Governor Mridula Sinha staking claim to come to power being the single largest party elected in 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly election.

This political development came after Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala invited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the single-largest party, to form a government in the state.

RJD won 80 seats in 2015 Bihar Assembly election, followed by Janata Dal (United), which got 71 seats.

While the Congress bagged 17 seats in Goa in 2017 state Assembly election and the BJP won only 13 seats.

