Amid ‘tense’ courtroom drama on Karnataka, SC judge refers to WhatsApp joke

Justice A K Sikri said, 'We are getting a WhatsApp message which says the hotel owner saying he has 116 MLAs, make me the CM,' reports say.

The Supreme Court ordered BJP’s B S Yeddyurappa to take a floor test by 4 pm on Saturday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In today’s times, every big development, from the political corridors to the judiciary and from the field of sports to the world of film industry, inspire several social media memes, jokes and WhatsApp messages.

The Karnataka political drama proved no different with the issue witnessing loads of jokes and memes on social media. However, one of the jokes was featured during the Supreme Court hearing in which BJP’s B S Yeddyurappa was ordered to take a floor test by 4 pm on Saturday.

One of the judges of the 3-judge bench, Justice A K Sikri, brought up the joke while hearing the Congress-JD(S) petition challenging Karnataka Governor’s decision to invite Yeddyurappa to form government in the state and giving him 15 days to prove majority in the assembly.

Amid the intense courtroom drama, Justice Sikri, lightened up a moment by referring to a WhatsApp joke.

According to reports, Justice Sikri commented, “We are getting a WhatsApp message which says the hotel owner saying he has 116 MLAs, make me the CM."

The message reportedly referred to the Eagleton Resort in Bengaluru, where the Congress has shepherded its MLAs on Thursday amid fear of poaching by the BJP.

The BJP that has won 104 seats in the Karnataka Assembly election is eight short of the majority mark of 112.

Governor Vajubhai Vala decided to invite the BJP instead of the Congress-JD(S), which together have 116 lawmakers. The move sparked criticisms with the two allies knocking the door of the Supreme Court.