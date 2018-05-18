The Asian Age | News

Ahead of K'taka floor test, BJP MLA KG Bopaiah appointed as pro-tem speaker

Published : May 18, 2018
Updated : May 18, 2018, 4:56 pm IST

Supreme Court on Friday directed BJP's B S Yeddyurappa to take floor test tomorrow at 4 pm.

All eyes are set on Saturday's floor test that is set to take place at 4 pm. (Photo: ANI)
 All eyes are set on Saturday's floor test that is set to take place at 4 pm. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: With the Karnataka election results becoming all the more crucial, all eyes are set on Saturday's floor test that is set to take place at 4 pm. 

Ahead of the floor test, Vajubhai Vala -- the governor of Karnataka -- has appointed Bhartiya Janata Party MLA KG Bopaiah as pro-tem speaker.

While reacting to the appointment, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "What the BJP has done is against the rulebook. Ideally, the senior most leader is supposed to hold that position."

Union Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said, "KG Bopaiah was appointed as Pro-tem speaker even in 2008 by the then Governor. That time Bopaiah was 10 years younger than what he is today. Congress is thus raising hoax objection. The appointment of Bopaiah ji is as per rules and regulations."

