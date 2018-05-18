The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 18, 2018 | Last Update : 10:44 AM IST

India, All India

55-yr-old man held in Madhya Pradesh for using fake passport to settle in US

PTI
Published : May 18, 2018, 9:50 am IST
Updated : May 18, 2018, 9:48 am IST

Accused Aamir Ali Khairani was arrested following a tip-off. During interrogation, he told police that he has become a US citizen.

Police suspect the 55-year-old went to US with the help of a human-trafficking gang. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 Police suspect the 55-year-old went to US with the help of a human-trafficking gang. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Indore: A 55-year-old man, who had allegedly obtained a fake passport to gain entry into America in the 1990s and later settled in that country, was arrested in Indore on Thursday, a police official said.

The accused, Aamir Ali Khairani, who came to India on April 24, was arrested following a tip-off, police said.

"Khairani, who hails from Indore, had obtained a fake passport from Hyderabad through an agent using forged documents in the name of Rajesh Agrawal," Amarendar Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Indore Crime Branch, told reporters.

"On the basis of that fake passport, he entered America in the 1990s to work in Texas, where he later settled down," he added.

According to Singh, during his interrogation, the accused told them that he has become a US citizen.

"Police are investigating that...We are also contacting the US Embassy as well as Hyderabad Passport Office from where he fraudulently obtained the fake passport," Singh said.

After settling down in the US, Khairani visited India four to five times. During these visits he met his relatives in Surat, Ahmedabad and Anand in Gujarat, the officer said.

Khairani had married a daughter of a Hyderabad-based businessman in 1986 and later went to the US with his father-in-law. "His brother-in-law had been living in America before that," the ASP said.

Police suspect that Khairani went to the US with the help of a human-trafficking gang.

Further investigation is on, he said.

Tags: madhya pradesh crime, fake passport, indore crime, human trafficking
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore

MOST POPULAR

1

Huge asteroid to skim past Earth a day ahead of royal wedding

2

Facebook ranks Kerala Tourism's page as 'best page' of 2017

3

Royal wedding: The mystery of 'will Priyanka be Meghan's bridesmaid?' is finally over

4

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala sizzles in bikini, Maanayata has a special message

5

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

more

ALSO FROMLife

Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19. (Photos: AP)

Britain goes into frenzy ahead of Harry, Meghan wedding

The collection is a contemporary twist on classic, conservative swimwear pieces designed for the modern-day woman. (Photo: AFP)

Fashion Week Australia: Jets showcases futuristic take in high-fashion swimwear collection

Fashion for Relief is a charitable organization founded in 2005 that has raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes. (Photos: AP)

Naomi Campbell, stars own runway to walk for cause at Fashion For Relief

Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. t was first inaugurated in the 16 republics of the Soviet Union, following the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender late in the evening on 8 May 1945. (Photos: AP)

In photos: Russia celebrates Victory Day

From tigers getting married in New Delhi to police dogs getting forever homes after retirement in Ecuador, here are animal headlines. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Antwerp, long known as world's greatest diamond city, now gets museum to go with vibrant diamond trading scene that goes back six centuries. The museum uses interactive panels and the display of ornate objects to tell the story of Antwerp diamonds and the Flemish art of silversmithing and jewelry design. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Belgium celebrates its love for diamonds

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham