2 engineering students fall in Delhi's Bawana canal

PTI
Published : May 18, 2018, 10:40 am IST
The students were sitting on bank of canal when one slipped, other jumped to rescue him.

The two were accompanied by another friend who alerted the police. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: Two engineering students fell in the Bawana Canal on May 17, said an official from the Delhi Fire Service. Their bodies have still not been recovered, the official said.  

The students, Shekhar and Rajdeep, were sitting on the bank of the canal when the former slipped and the other jumped in to rescue him, he added.

The two were accompanied by another friend who alerted the police. Their friend told the police that the duo knew how to swim, the official said.

A call was received at 8 am about the incident and rescue operations were underway.

The trio had gotten paranthas packed from Murthal and was eating them when the incident happened.

