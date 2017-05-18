Environment Minister Anil Dave passes away, Modi calls him 'devoted public servant'

'I was with Anil Madhav Dave ji till late last evening, discussing key policy issues. This demise is a personal loss,' Modi tweeted.

New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave passed away early on Thursday morning, said reports.

"Absolutely shocked by the sudden demise of my friend and a very respected colleague, Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave ji. My condolences," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

"Anil Madhav Dave ji will be remembered as a devoted public servant. He was tremendously passionate towards conserving the environment," Modi added.

"I was with Anil Madhav Dave ji till late last evening, discussing key policy issues. This demise is a personal loss," Modi said.