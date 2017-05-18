India wins at world court, ICJ stays Pak death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Thursday, May 18, 2017 | Last Update : 04:27 PM IST
New Delhi/The Hague: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday ruled that Pakistan cannot execute the death sentence given to former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav till it takes a final decision on the matter.
An 11-judge bench of the ICJ, headed by its president Ronny Abraham, also ruled that Pakistan should provide India consular access to Jadhav under the Vienna Convention.
The circumstances of the arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav are disputed, the court noted.
ICJ President Ronny Abraham asserted that the ICJ has jurisdiction in the case, and also dismissed Pakistan's objection to India invoking Article 36 of the Convention.
Highlights of the ICJ judgement:
The 150-day period for clemency given by Pakistan, which ends in August, suggests execution can happen immediately thereafter: ICJ.
Hailing the verdict, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said it is a victory for India's stand. He added that the ICJ verdict had shown that the military court trial by Pakistan was a 'charade', and that the neighbour had been completely 'blown away' by it.
Rohatgi said that he hoped that the final verdict, which would be announced in August, would also be in India's favour.
Responding to a question, Rohatgi asserted that the ICJ's interim verdict today is binding on both India and Pakistan.
India, whose request for consular access to Jadhav was turned down 16 times, had approached the ICJ on May 8, accusing Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention and conducting a "farcical trial" for convicting Jadhav without a "shred of evidence" following which the court had stayed his execution.
The ICJ ruling also made it clear that "pending the meeting of the court, the President may call upon the parties to act in such a way as will enable any order the court may make on the request for provisional measures to have its appropriate effects."
During its submission to the ICJ on May 15 at a public hearing, India had demanded the immediate annulment of Jadhav's death sentence, expressing fears that Pakistan could execute him even before the hearing at the ICJ was over.
Jadhav was arrested on March 3 last year and sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and subversive activities.
While India asserted that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was involved in business activities after retiring from the Indian Navy, Pakistan claims to have arrested Jadhav from its restive Balochistan province.
India is represented by its 'Agent' Deepak Mittal, who is the head of the Pakistan division in the external affairs ministry and the case is argued by its lead attorney Harish Salve.
On its part, Pakistan told the ICJ that Vienna Convention provisions on consular access were not intended for a "spy" involved in terror activities and charged India with using the world body as a stage for "political theatre" in the Jadhav case.
It is after 18 years that the two neighbours were fighting it out at the ICJ. Last time, Pakistan had moved the ICJ seeking its intervention over the shooting down of its naval aircraft.