India wins at world court, ICJ stays Pak death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav

ICJ President Ronny Abraham, who headed the bench, also ruled that India should be given consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Presiding judge Ronny Abraham of France, centre, reads the World Court's verdict in the case brought by India against Pakistan in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, May 18, 2017. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi/The Hague: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday ruled that Pakistan cannot execute the death sentence given to former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav till it takes a final decision on the matter.

An 11-judge bench of the ICJ, headed by its president Ronny Abraham, also ruled that Pakistan should provide India consular access to Jadhav under the Vienna Convention.

The circumstances of the arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav are disputed, the court noted.

ICJ President Ronny Abraham asserted that the ICJ has jurisdiction in the case, and also dismissed Pakistan's objection to India invoking Article 36 of the Convention.

Highlights of the ICJ judgement:

Pakistan shall take all measures to stop the execution of Jadhav until the ICJ reaches a final decision, and will inform the ICJ about the measures taken: Judge

Pakistan cannot implement death sentence given to Kulbhushan Jadhav till final decision by us: ICJ

The rights invoked by India under Article 36 of the Vienna Convention are plausible: ICJ

India should be given consular access as per Vienna Convention: ICJ President

The 150-day period for clemency given by Pakistan, which ends in August, suggests execution can happen immediately thereafter: ICJ.

Both India and Pakistan agree that Jadhav is an Indian citizen: ICJ President Ronny Abraham.

2008 agreement between India, Pakistan does not restrict the ICJ from jurisdiction in this case. Court has prima facie jurisdiction in the case: Judge Abraham

The alleged failure by Pakistan to provide consular access to Jadhav as requested by India appear to be falling within the scope of Vienna Convention: judge

The circumstances of Jadhav's arrest remain disputed, says ICJ judge

On the date an appeal was filed, a dispute existed between India and Pakistan as to the trial and sentencing of Jadhav, Presiding Judge Ronny Abraham.

ICJ judge says that the objections to Article 36 of the Vienna Convention do not apply in this case.

Hailing the verdict, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said it is a victory for India's stand. He added that the ICJ verdict had shown that the military court trial by Pakistan was a 'charade', and that the neighbour had been completely 'blown away' by it.

Rohatgi said that he hoped that the final verdict, which would be announced in August, would also be in India's favour.

Responding to a question, Rohatgi asserted that the ICJ's interim verdict today is binding on both India and Pakistan.

India, whose request for consular access to Jadhav was turned down 16 times, had approached the ICJ on May 8, accusing Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention and conducting a "farcical trial" for convicting Jadhav without a "shred of evidence" following which the court had stayed his execution.

The ICJ ruling also made it clear that "pending the meeting of the court, the President may call upon the parties to act in such a way as will enable any order the court may make on the request for provisional measures to have its appropriate effects."

During its submission to the ICJ on May 15 at a public hearing, India had demanded the immediate annulment of Jadhav's death sentence, expressing fears that Pakistan could execute him even before the hearing at the ICJ was over.

Jadhav was arrested on March 3 last year and sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and subversive activities.

While India asserted that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was involved in business activities after retiring from the Indian Navy, Pakistan claims to have arrested Jadhav from its restive Balochistan province.

India is represented by its 'Agent' Deepak Mittal, who is the head of the Pakistan division in the external affairs ministry and the case is argued by its lead attorney Harish Salve.

On its part, Pakistan told the ICJ that Vienna Convention provisions on consular access were not intended for a "spy" involved in terror activities and charged India with using the world body as a stage for "political theatre" in the Jadhav case.

It is after 18 years that the two neighbours were fighting it out at the ICJ. Last time, Pakistan had moved the ICJ seeking its intervention over the shooting down of its naval aircraft.