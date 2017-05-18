The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 18, 2017 | Last Update : 04:27 PM IST

India, All India

Let Kejriwal step into box: Delhi HC terms Jethmalani's remarks 'scandalous'

PTI
Published : May 18, 2017, 3:37 pm IST
Updated : May 18, 2017, 3:42 pm IST

The remarks were made on Wednesday by Jethmalani before Joint Registrar Deepali Sharma when Jaitley was being cross- examined.

Justice Manmohan said if such remarks were made on instructions of Kejriwal, then he should 'first step into the box and make good his allegations' before continuing with Jaitley's cross examination. (Photo: PTI)
 Justice Manmohan said if such remarks were made on instructions of Kejriwal, then he should 'first step into the box and make good his allegations' before continuing with Jaitley's cross examination. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday termed as "scandalous" certain remarks made by Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer Ram Jethmalani against Arun Jaitley during his cross examination in a civil defamation suit filed by the Union Minister.

Justice Manmohan said if such remarks were made on instructions of Kejriwal, then he should "first step into the box and make good his allegations" before continuing with Jaitley's cross examination.

"If such allegations have been made on instructions of Defendant 1 (Kejriwal), then no point in continuing with cross examination of plaintiff (Jaitley) any more. Let Defendant 1 make good his allegations. Let him step into the box," the judge said.

Jaitley's senior advocates Rajiv Nayar and Sandeep Sethi had raised the issue before the court saying they want a clarification from Kejriwal whether the remarks were made on his instructions or by Jethmalani on his own.

The remarks were made on Wednesday by Jethmalani before Joint Registrar Deepali Sharma when Jaitley was being cross- examined in the Rs 10 crore civil defamation case filed by him against Kejriwal and five other AAP leaders for accusing him of financial irregularities in the DDCA of which he was the President from 2000 to 2013.

Five AAP leaders -- Raghav Chadha, Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh and Deepak Bajpai -- along with Kejriwal are also facing a criminal defamation case filed by Jaitley on the same issue.

The issue cropped up before Justice Manmohan who was hearing an application moved by Chadha for making amendments in his written submission filed in reply to Jaitley's plea.

Tags: arun jaitley, arvind kejriwal, ddca case, ram jethmalani
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Zomato suffers major security breach, 17 mn user records stolen

2

Google I/O 2017 Conference: Day 1 for AI

3

Cannes film festival Day 1: Deepika Padukone looks ravishing!

4

Delhi gets its first ever fully air-conditioned bus stand

5

Apurva Asrani, writer of Simran, shouts out at Kangana for lying about being the co-writer

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham