The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 18, 2017 | Last Update : 11:54 AM IST

India, All India

Jodhpur: Woman moves court after husband gives triple talaq on piece of paper

PTI
Published : May 18, 2017, 10:44 am IST
Updated : May 18, 2017, 11:12 am IST

She has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to abolish triple talaq.

(Representational image)
 (Representational image)

Jodhpur: A 25-year-old Muslim woman, whose husband divorced her by writing talaq thrice on a piece of paper, has moved court against the practice and also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to abolish it.

Amit Maheshwari, the counsel for Shagufta Modi, who married Rizvan in December 2014, claimed that her husband was unemployed and would pressure her to take money from her parents.

The woman said Rizvan evicted her from their house in April and gave her a piece of paper with talaq written thrice on it.

Rizvan, in a letter to Shagufta, had alleged that she "is querulous, would visit her parents often and that she did not mend her ways. So talaq is the only solution".

He said that according to the Sharia law, he had divorced his wife in the presence of two witnesses and that "both of them are now free to remarry as per their choice".

Shagufta said her parents tried hard to bring him round to save their marriage but in vain. Later, they knocked the doors of the court.

Maheshwari said, "We have prayed to the court to prohibit Rizvan from remarrying until the Supreme Court decides on the issue of triple talaq."

The woman said she has also written to the prime minister, appealing to him to "save Muslim women from the evil practice".

"Triple talaq is devastating for families, women and children and must be abolished for the good of the society," Shagufta said.

Tags: triple talaq, abolish triple talaq, narendra modi
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jodhpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Google I/O 2017 Conference: Day 1 for AI

2

Cannes film festival Day 1: Deepika Padukone looks ravishing!

3

Delhi gets its first ever fully air-conditioned bus stand

4

Apurva Asrani, writer of Simran, shouts out at Kangana for lying about being the co-writer

5

Five million Galaxy 8 units sold in 25 days: Samsung

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham