ICJ order in Kulbhushan Jadhav case today

India approached the ICJ on May 8, accusing Pakistan of conducting a “farcical trial” following which the court stayed the execution.

File photo of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of 'espionage'. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will pronounce its verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav ca-se on Thursday, 10 days after India approached it demanding immediate suspension of the death sentence given to its former Navy officer by a Pakistan military court.

“A public sitting will take place at 12 noon at the Peace Palace in The Hague, during which Ju-dge Ronny Abraham, President of the Court, will read the court’s dec-ision,” the international court said in a release.

India approached the ICJ on May 8, accusing Pakistan of conducting a “farcical trial” following which the court stayed the execution.