ICJ order in Kulbhushan Jadhav case today

Thursday, May 18, 2017 | Last Update : 02:48 AM IST
India approached the ICJ on May 8, accusing Pakistan of conducting a “farcical trial” following which the court stayed the execution.
New Delhi: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will pronounce its verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav ca-se on Thursday, 10 days after India approached it demanding immediate suspension of the death sentence given to its former Navy officer by a Pakistan military court.
“A public sitting will take place at 12 noon at the Peace Palace in The Hague, during which Ju-dge Ronny Abraham, President of the Court, will read the court’s dec-ision,” the international court said in a release.
