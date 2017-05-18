The Asian Age | News

Harsh Vardhan gets additional charge of Environment Ministry post Dave's demise

PTI
Published : May 18, 2017, 2:01 pm IST
Updated : May 18, 2017, 2:01 pm IST

Environment Minister Dave, 60, died in Delhi early on Thursday morning. 

Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan was on Thursday given additional charge of Environment Ministry, due to sudden demise of Anil Madhav Dave.

President Pranab Mukherjee, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has directed that Harsh Vardhan, Cabinet Minister shall be assigned the charge of the Ministry of
Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in addition to his exiting portfolios, a press release issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Harsh Vardhan is also the Minister of Earth Sciences.

Environment Minister Dave, 60, died here early on Thursday morning. 

