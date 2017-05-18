The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 18, 2017 | Last Update : 01:25 PM IST

India, All India

First since Bofors scandal: India gets 2 Howitzer M777 artillery guns from US

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 18, 2017, 12:12 pm IST
Updated : May 18, 2017, 12:35 pm IST

The guns would be used to enhance defence system in high-altitude areas in eastern border against China.

Howitzer M-777. (File photo)
 Howitzer M-777. (File photo)

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Thursday received two new artillery guns – the Howitzer M-777s, which have a maximum range of 30 km, from the United States. The guns would be used to enhance defence system in high-altitude areas in eastern border against China.

According to a report, this is the first time in three decades, since the Bofors scandal that the Indian army has received howitzers.

The two howitzers are part of India’s 145-gun order from the US according to a deal signed last year which cost USD 700 million.

According to the report, the acquisition of the first two howitzers is part of Indian Army’s Rs 22,000-crore modernisation plan, under which it will acquire five different types of artillery guns.

"We continue to support the US government in integrating its weapon systems with the Indian Army's artillery modernisation programme," the report quoted an official of the company as saying.

The BAE Systems, which manufactures the M-777 ultra-light howitzer guns, will deliver 25 of the 145 to India, while the rest will be assembled here by Mahindra.

Tags: howitzer m-777, artillery guns, indian army
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Zomato suffers major security breach, 17 mn user records stolen

2

Google I/O 2017 Conference: Day 1 for AI

3

Cannes film festival Day 1: Deepika Padukone looks ravishing!

4

Delhi gets its first ever fully air-conditioned bus stand

5

Apurva Asrani, writer of Simran, shouts out at Kangana for lying about being the co-writer

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham