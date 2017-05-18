The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 18, 2017 | Last Update : 11:54 AM IST

India, All India

As Kashmir burns, children of separatists enjoy luxurious life abroad

ANI
Published : May 18, 2017, 10:55 am IST
Updated : May 18, 2017, 11:46 am IST

Hurriyat leaders and separatists have been telling Kashmiris to not send their children to army-run schools.

Separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik. (Photo: PTI)
 Separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India is a dichotomous nation, especially when it comes to the Kashmir Valley.

While Hurriyat leaders and separatists have been telling Kashmiris to not send their children to army-run schools, alleging that these institutions were weaning the next generation away from their religion and culture, the family members and children of many of these have got the best education, settled abroad and eventually led a luxurious life.

An apparent example of how the kith and kin of these Hurriyat leaders availed the above-mentioned is the faction of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, which inversely always has goaded the youth of Kashmir to come out on the roads and leave their studies for a 'bigger cause', indirectly urging them for 'stone-pelting'.

Nayeem Geelani, son of Geelani, who, a few days ago, had blamed the army-run schools for indoctrination, is a medical practitioner in Rawalpandi, Pakistan.

His other son, Zahoor, is crew member of a private airlines in India.

Geelani's daughter is a teacher in Jeddah and her husband is an engineer there.

Mohammed Ashraf Sehrai, a general secretary of the Geelani faction, also availed the best education for his child. His son, Abid Sehrai, is a computer engineer in Dubai.

Ghulam Nabi Fall, the cousin of octagenarian separatist leader, and Rabia Farooq, sister of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a doctor, live in London.

While Ghulam Muhmaad Sumzi's son Jugnu was a management student in Delhi, Rooma Maqbool, son of head of Mass Movement Farida Behanjee, lives and works as a medical practitioner in South Africa.

Iqbal and Bilal, sons of head of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Liberation Party Hashim Qureshi, live in London. Sarwar Yaqub, son of a spokesman for the Geelani faction, Ayaz Akbar, is a management student in Pune.

Two sons of another leader of the Geelani faction Abdul Aziz Dar - Umer Dar and Adil Dar - are studying in Pakistan.

Moreover, Mariyam Andrabi, sister of head of the radical Dukhtran-e-Millat Asiya Andrabi, along with her family lives in Malaysia. Asiya wanted to send her elder son to Malaysia for further studies, but he was denied a passport.

Asiya's elder son Mohammed Bin Qasim was pursuing Bachelors of Information Technology at Islamic University of Malaysia and now is in Australia for further studies.

Earlier, Hurriyat hawk Geelani said, "We are losing our next generation. We should never send our youth to these institutions. We need to see what sort of education these institutions are imparting to our children."

In an apparent reference to their efforts to integrate Kashmiri students into the national mainstream, the Hurriyat hardliner claimed the army-run schools were engaged in "mischievous activities."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, decried Geelani's diktat, claiming the Hurriyat leader was scared of the army schools as they promote a "sense of nationalism" among Kashmiri children.

These statements come in the wake of a string of clashes between students and the security forces during which many innocent civilians were injured.

Tags: hurriyat leaders, separatists, separatists children, education
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Google I/O 2017 Conference: Day 1 for AI

2

Cannes film festival Day 1: Deepika Padukone looks ravishing!

3

Delhi gets its first ever fully air-conditioned bus stand

4

Apurva Asrani, writer of Simran, shouts out at Kangana for lying about being the co-writer

5

Five million Galaxy 8 units sold in 25 days: Samsung

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham