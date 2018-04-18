The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

MP: 21 dead, many injured as mini-truck falls off bridge over River Son

ANI
Published : Apr 18, 2018, 6:03 pm IST
Updated : Apr 18, 2018, 6:02 pm IST

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm in Sidhi district when the group was heading to a marriage party.

The vehicle, which was coming from Singrauli district and was heading to Sidhi for a marriage, fell about several feet down onto the dry river bed. (Photo: ANI)
 The vehicle, which was coming from Singrauli district and was heading to Sidhi for a marriage, fell about several feet down onto the dry river bed. (Photo: ANI)

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): 21 people died and many others were injured after a mini-truck they were travelling in fell off a bridge over the Son river on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm in Sidhi district when the group was heading to a marriage party.

The injured were immediately admitted to the district hospital.

A survivor, Karim, said,"The truck driver was not able to control the speed and the truck fell into the river. Escape was difficult as our belongings were floating in the water."

"22 people are injured and some of them have serious injuries," said Dr DK Dwedi, the doctor who attended the injured.

According to primary information, the vehicle, which was coming from Singrauli district and was heading to Sidhi for a marriage, fell about several feet down onto the dry river bed. 

ALSO FROMLife

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

More than 250 cats take part in the two-day competition in the Romanian capital. (Photo: AP)

Romania cat festival sees enthusiasts judge feline beauty

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Bullfighting is a 500-year-old tradition brought to the country by Spanish conquistadors.(Photo: AFP)

Crowd gathers to witness bullfighting competition in Mexico

Orthodox Ukrainians flock to churches around the country this week to celebrate Easter, the country's foremost religious celebration. (Photo: AFP)

Orthodox Christians across the globe observe Easter

