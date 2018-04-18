The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

In 15 years, Amethi will be developed as Singapore, California: Rahul Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 18, 2018, 2:23 pm IST
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said Amethi will become world famous education hub soon and nobody can stop this from happening.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his approach of finding faults with the Congress that was in power for decades. (Photo: File/PTI)
Amethi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his approach of finding faults with the Congress that was in power for decades and said this was a sharp contrast to former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and also Atal Behari Vajpayee.

Speaking at a gathering during his visit to his parliamentary constituency Amethi, Rahul said, "Look at Nehru ji, even Vajpayee ji. They used to speak about the future. But look at the current prime minister.  He only looks to the past... spreads hatred."

The Congress chief also assured the people of Amethi that in 15 years the constituency will be as developed as Singapore and California.

“After 10-15 years, when people would mention Singapore and California, they will also mention Amethi in the same breath,” Rahul said.

According to a report in NDTV, for now, he accused the NDA government of taking away most of the projects including IIIT, mega food-park and the paper mill which he tried to set up and would have provided employment to thousands of youth.

He however said Amethi will become world famous education hub soon and nobody can stop this from happening.

