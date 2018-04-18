The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 18, 2018 | Last Update : 07:21 AM IST

India, All India

Hyderabad HC quashes resolution to expel 2 Congress MLAs

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 18, 2018, 1:34 am IST
Updated : Apr 18, 2018, 6:38 am IST

Allowing a petition by the expelled MLAs, Justice B. Siva Sankara Rao declared that the Assembly order was being set aside.

The judge held that the two expelled legislators could continue to be members of the Assembly until the end of their terms.
 The judge held that the two expelled legislators could continue to be members of the Assembly until the end of their terms.

Hyderabad: In a major setback to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) party, the Hyderabad high court on Tuesday set aside the resolution passed by the Telangana Assembly expelling Congress MLAs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and S.A. Sampath Kumar from membership of the House.

Allowing a petition by the expelled MLAs, Justice B. Siva Sankara Rao declared that the Assembly order was being set aside as it “was violative of principles of natural justice”. Also setting aside the notification of vacancies in the Alampur and Nalgonda Assembly segments, the judge held that the two expelled legislators could continue to be members of the Assembly until the end of their terms.

Justice Rao said, “It is made clear that there is automatic restoration and revival of the petitioners’ respective membership in the Telangana Legislative Assembly for Nalgonda and Alampur Assembly constituencies for their continuation as usual for their remaining tenure as duly elected MLAs for their constituencies as the order of expulsion has been set aside.”

On the allegation against the petitioners that they caused bodily harm to the Telangana Legislative Council Chairman by throwing headphones at him during the Governor’s speech, Justice Rao said, “It is made clear that if at all there is any criminal act involved, there is legal recourse to address it on its own merit.”

Tags: hyderabad high court, telangana rashtra samiti

MOST POPULAR

1

Getting used to my new identity: Jerome Hamon, ‘the man with three faces’

2

5 easy summer recipes to stay refreshed

3

It is frustrating to not get good scripts, says Patralekhaa

4

Netflix is proving to be a tough act for copycats to follow

5

Meghan Markle will bolt from royal wedding, predicts feminist icon Germaine Greer

more

Editors' Picks

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan attended a special screening of their film 'Beyond the Clouds' with director Majid Majidi’s in the city last night. See photos from the event here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ishaan and Malavika look lovely at Beyond the Clouds screening

Bollywood celebrities Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Kalki Koechlin, Kiran Rao, Aditi Rao Hydari, Amyra Datur, Twinkle Khanna and others strongly condemned the heinous Kathua gangrape at the protest in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Bollywood stands together to demand #JusticeForAsifa

Bollywood actors Karan Singh Grover, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi, Surveen Chawla, Vikrant Massey and others were spotted at different events last night. See all exclusive pictures of Bollywood celebs right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Emraan, Karan, Surveen, Nushrat at the event

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer 'October' held special screening last night in Mumbai. B-town celebs Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi and others were present at the screening. See the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

October screening: Varun and Shoojit watch their film with B-town celebs

Bollywood actor and international star Priyanka Chopra, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was in Delhi on Wednesday for conference of Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH). See the exclusive pictures of Priyanka Chopra from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Priyanka Chopra attends Partners' Forum 2018 in Delhi

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan were present at the special awards night at NSCI, Worli. Many popular Marathi actors were also in attendance at the event. See all the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan grace the award ceremony

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham