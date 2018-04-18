Hyderabad HC quashes resolution to expel 2 Congress MLAs

Allowing a petition by the expelled MLAs, Justice B. Siva Sankara Rao declared that the Assembly order was being set aside.

Hyderabad: In a major setback to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) party, the Hyderabad high court on Tuesday set aside the resolution passed by the Telangana Assembly expelling Congress MLAs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and S.A. Sampath Kumar from membership of the House.

Allowing a petition by the expelled MLAs, Justice B. Siva Sankara Rao declared that the Assembly order was being set aside as it “was violative of principles of natural justice”. Also setting aside the notification of vacancies in the Alampur and Nalgonda Assembly segments, the judge held that the two expelled legislators could continue to be members of the Assembly until the end of their terms.

Justice Rao said, “It is made clear that there is automatic restoration and revival of the petitioners’ respective membership in the Telangana Legislative Assembly for Nalgonda and Alampur Assembly constituencies for their continuation as usual for their remaining tenure as duly elected MLAs for their constituencies as the order of expulsion has been set aside.”

On the allegation against the petitioners that they caused bodily harm to the Telangana Legislative Council Chairman by throwing headphones at him during the Governor’s speech, Justice Rao said, “It is made clear that if at all there is any criminal act involved, there is legal recourse to address it on its own merit.”