The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 18, 2018 | Last Update : 07:08 PM IST

India, All India

Haryana village panchayat forbids girls to wear jeans, use mobile phones

ANI
Published : Apr 18, 2018, 5:39 pm IST
Updated : Apr 18, 2018, 5:38 pm IST

Village Sarpanch Prem Singh said since the time they have implemented this rule, the situation in the village is better.

'Girls are not allowed to wear jeans in our village and as they misuse mobiles, we have banned that as well. I am not saying that they get spoilt, it's just it does not suit them,' Singh said. (Representational Image)
 'Girls are not allowed to wear jeans in our village and as they misuse mobiles, we have banned that as well. I am not saying that they get spoilt, it's just it does not suit them,' Singh said. (Representational Image)

Sonipat: Isaipur Khedi village's Panchayat in Haryana's Sonipat district have banned girls from wearing jeans and using mobile phones.

The village panchayat issued this diktat a year ago after several incidents of elopement were reported.

Speaking to ANI, Village Sarpanch Prem Singh said since the time they have implemented this rule, the situation in the village is better.

"Girls are not allowed to wear jeans in our village and as they misuse mobiles, we have banned that as well. I am not saying that they get spoilt, it's just it does not suit them," Singh said.

Meanwhile, the girls of the village have termed the diktat as "bizarre".

"This is completely wrong; the problem is in the mentality of men, not in the clothes we wear. How can they judge the character of a woman from the clothes she wears?" said one of the residents. 

Tags: haryana panchayat, ban jeans, ban mobiles
Location: India, Haryana, Sonipat (Sonepat)

MOST POPULAR

1

Jesus is 'alien' from Venus, landed spaceship on mountain in Britain, claims cult

2

World Heritage Day: 43 places in India yet to be recognised

3

World Heritage Day: Here’s taking a look at 36 heritage sites in India

4

Cat still alive after being thrown 100ft from a tower block window

5

First person on Mars should be a woman, says NASA's chief astronaut trainer

more

Editors' Picks

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive pictures of your favourite star here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of Stars: Anushka, Shahid, Sonam, Sanjay step out in style

Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan attended a special screening of their film 'Beyond the Clouds' with director Majid Majidi’s in the city last night. See photos from the event here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ishaan and Malavika look lovely at Beyond the Clouds screening

Bollywood celebrities Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Kalki Koechlin, Kiran Rao, Aditi Rao Hydari, Amyra Datur, Twinkle Khanna and others strongly condemned the heinous Kathua gangrape at the protest in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Bollywood stands together to demand #JusticeForAsifa

Bollywood actors Karan Singh Grover, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi, Surveen Chawla, Vikrant Massey and others were spotted at different events last night. See all exclusive pictures of Bollywood celebs right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Emraan, Karan, Surveen, Nushrat at the event

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer 'October' held special screening last night in Mumbai. B-town celebs Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi and others were present at the screening. See the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

October screening: Varun and Shoojit watch their film with B-town celebs

Bollywood actor and international star Priyanka Chopra, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was in Delhi on Wednesday for conference of Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH). See the exclusive pictures of Priyanka Chopra from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Priyanka Chopra attends Partners' Forum 2018 in Delhi

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham