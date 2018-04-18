The Asian Age | News

Happy hunting: Navy trolls China's warships in Indian Ocean Region

Published : Apr 18, 2018, 3:43 pm IST
According to Indian Navy, China has often used anti-piracy patrols and freedom of navigation as the reasons for its increasing presence in the Indian Ocean. (Photo: Twitter/@indiannavy)
Mumbai: The Indian Navy on Tuesday sent a powerful message to China’s naval force, albeit in a cheeky way, that its actions are being monitored in the Indian Ocean Region or IOR.

The Navy did this by tweeting a “warm welcome” to three Chinese warships that entered the Indian Ocean Region.

It also added “Happy Hunting” to its welcome message to the warships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (Navy) (PLA-N).

According to China, the ships belong to the 29th Anti-Piracy Escort Force of the PLA-N in the Indian Ocean Region. The anti-piracy vessels, according to the website of China's PLA have 700 soldiers and two helicopters on board.

According to Indian Navy, China has often used anti-piracy patrols and freedom of navigation as the reasons for its increasing presence in the Indian Ocean.

In another tweet, the Indian Navy said 50 of its ships were on vigil 24/7 to keep its 'Area of Responsibility' safe.

This comes at a time when the Indian Air Force is rehearsing war-time manoeuvres over the IOR under Exercise Gaganshakti 2018 with its Sukhoi-30 and Jaguar aircraft armed with anti-ship weaponry.

