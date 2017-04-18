The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 18, 2017 | Last Update : 12:12 PM IST

India, All India

TTV Dhinakaran’s middle man nabbed by cops, accused in 19 other cases

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 18, 2017, 11:45 am IST
Updated : Apr 18, 2017, 11:46 am IST

Chandrasekhar has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC sections for impersonation, criminal conspiracy and corruption.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the middleman arrested for allegedly striking a deal of Rs 50 crore to help the AIADMK faction keep the 'two leaves' poll symbol. (Photo: PTI)
 Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the middleman arrested for allegedly striking a deal of Rs 50 crore to help the AIADMK faction keep the 'two leaves' poll symbol. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai/Mumbai: AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran’s alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who was arrested from Delhi’s Hyatt hotel on Monday for trying to bribe an Election Commission (EC) official with Rs 50 crores, is the same man wanted in 19 criminal cases in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru.

According to a report in Mid Day, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, whose real name is Shekhar Chandrasekhar, is accused of running a ponzi scheme to dupe 500 people from Mumbai of Rs 19 crore.

Chandrasekhar is well-connected with power centres in Delhi, and had even boasted that he could get AIADMK chief Sasikala out of the Bengaluru jail she is lodged in.

Chandrashekhar also claimed to own several farmhouses.  Following his arrest, the police recovered Rs 1.30 crore along with two cars — a BMW and a Mercedes, said the report.

Chandrasekhar has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code sections for impersonation, criminal conspiracy and corruption.

He has been sent to 8 days police custody, said an NDTV report. However, before he could be so sentenced, another problem emerged. The police took him to the Patiala House Court in Delhi, but could not find a judge. He was then taken to the Tis Hazari court, but after failure to find any judges, the police finally approached Special Judge Poonam Choudhary at her home.

But Sukesh’s history of crime dates back to his teenage days when he was jailed several times. When he was 17, Sukesh introduced himself to Subramaniyam, (85), as the relative of as a close friend of Nikil Gowda, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son and offered to retrieve land of 7,200 sq ft at HBR Lay out from Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), which was allotted to Subramaniyam and was later withdrawn. Sukash collected about Rs 1.14 crore in installments in 2007 and handed over a forged allotment order for the disputed land.

In Tamil Nadu, he posed as Jayakumar IAS, working as Social Welfare Secretary and Karnataka Project Development Board Director to two businessmen. He contacted Balasubramanian, owner of Future Technic Pvt Ltd and convinced him to apply for bank loans with Canara Bank SME branch – Ambattur. Based on fictitious and forged communiqués sent by Sukash stating Balasubramanian’s firm had been shortlisted to supply 30,000 vending machines worth `120 crore, loans to the tune of Rs 12.7 crore were sanctioned. The money was then diverted into several accounts held by Sukash across the country. Following complaints, City’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested Sukash from a Court in Delhi Saket Court Complex, on July 8, 2013,

The 27-year-old ‘Don Juan’ of crime was addicted to luxury cars, luxury watches, and jewels, while his forte – a silver tongue helped him hoodwink even the managers of public sector banks, besides businessmen and soft targets. The class-X-drop out from Baldwin Boys’ School in Bengaluru, had a chequered schooling as his schoolmates reserved ‘kariya’ (Bengaluru slang referring to people of dark complexion) jibes for him. Sukash, a polyglot, could converse fluently in English, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi and Gujarati. His English would bear a neutral accent while his Tamil would be better than of those who were born and brought up here. No one from Tamil Nadu would be able to tell from his Tamil that he is a Kannadiga.

Sukesh fell in love with Leena Maria Paul, who began her acting career in Mollywood in tiny roles, and was featured in the Mohanlal starrer Red Chillies in 2009. She acted in Husbands in Goa directed by Shaji Surendran and another comedy thriller Cobra in 2012. Leena made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe directed by Soorjit Sircar and starring John Abraham. In course, she became Sukash’s comrade in crime.

After the Delhi police arrested Chandrasekhar on Monday, they also booked Dhinakaran for conspiring to bribe the EC to get ownership of the AIADMK’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol.

The EC had earlier this month allotted two different symbols to the Dhinakaran and Panneerselvam factions of the AIADMK, for contesting the RK Nagar bypoll in Chennai. However, the bypoll was cancelled after Income Tax officials found that Rs 89 crores had been distributed to voters by the Dhinakaran camp in an attempt to win the election.

Tags: sukesh chandrasekhar, sukash, ttv dhinakaran, aiadmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Shraddha- Arjun’s soulful track from Half Girlfriend will leave you awestruck!

2

Xiaomi Mi 6 leaks official colour options, available for pre-order

3

Chelsea captain John Terry to leave at end of season

4

NASA's next rocket launch to streamed as 360-degree YouTube video

5

Dhanush announces Rajinikanth's upcoming film to roll from mid-May

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham